The Masked Singer bosses have revealed two new characters from the forthcoming second series.

The surprise hit from January this year is set to return in the New Year.

And now, ITV has teased new characters as well as announced a change to the judging panel.

One of the new characters from the new series (Credit: ITV)

What do new characters in The Masked Singer UK look like?

In the first promo video, a green, armoured, alien-looking character is shown.

Looking like a female, they dance to the show’s theme tune.

Read more: The Masked Singer: Joel Dommett feared axe from the second series

Although, if viewers have learned anything it’s never to take anything at face value during the series, so who knows who – or what – this is.

The new character looks good enough to eat (Credit: ITV)

In the next promo, there’s something very different.

Dressed as a small bucket filled with a sausage and chips, this character is not so much alien as fast food!

The Masked Singer… Back with a BANGER

On the front of the bucket, it says: “The Masked Singer… Back with a BANGER.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

Jonathan will be joined by Mo Gilligan on the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

Who is the new judge on The Masked Singer UK?

ITV also confirmed that Joel Dommett will return as host for the new series.

However, there’s a new face on the judging panel.

Joining Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora is comedian Mo Gilligan.

The channel also said that 12 contestants will take part over eight weeks.

Davina will be back in the new series (Credit: ITV)

When will the new series of The Masked Singer UK be on?

Judge Davina, 52, confirmed earlier this year on her podcast that the show would be coming back.

“It’s coming back!” she said. “We are going to start filming in September or October,” she said.

At one point, it looked as though the new series would film without an audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

Read more: The Masked Singer final: Queen Bee won and was revealed as Nicola Roberts

But Davina said: “The audience situation will be easier with a one-metre rule.”

Although there’s been no official word from ITV about when the new series we’ll start, it looks likely it will begin soon after Christmas.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.