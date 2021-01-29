The Masked Singer has a new favourite. The show returns tomorrow night (January 30) with a spectacular double-eviction.

And, with seven masked singers left, the pressure’s on to guess the celebs under masks.

As the show approaches, bookies have issued viewers new odds and new favourites.

Here’s the lowdown.

Could Ne-Yo be Badger? (Credit: ITV)

Who is the new favourite to be Badger on The Masked Singer?

Online bookies Betfair revealed US singer Ne-Yo is the new odds-on favourite to be Badger.

The bookmaker is currently offering odds of 5/6 on for the star.

The other contestant at 5/6 is A-ha lead singer Morten Harket, who is favourite to be Viking – having sung his smash hit Take On Me last weekend, but fooling the judges.

Betfair is also offering odds on Harlequin.

Gabrielle is 10/11 on to be the colourful character ahead of Desiree at 4/1.

Who is Harlequin? (Credit: ITV)

What are the other odds?

Other odds include drag queen and Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Act at 4/9 on to be Dragon.

Aston Merrygold is 4/7 on favourite to be Robin after a raft of clues pointed in his direction.

And it is little surprise someone with such a voice as him is the odds-on 4/5 favourite to win the whole show.

Elsewhere, two contestants are 1/2 – Sheridan Smith to be Sausage and Lenny Henry to be the Blob.

Furthermore, when it comes to winning the show, Badger is the clear 4/5 favourite, followed by Sausage at 4/1 and Robin at 6/1.

Dragon is the 25/1 outsider.

Poor Dragon is the outsider to win the show (Credit: ITV)

No surprise for Ne-Yo

A spokesperson for Betfair said: “The possibility of American superstar Ne-Yo has intrigued Masked Singer sleuths.

“But the raft of clues pointing to the Miss Independent singer being the Badger has intrigued fans enough to make him 5/6 favourite.

“The same cannot be said for Blob and Dragon who are big outsiders – although fans seem confident of their identities in the forms of Lenny Henry and Courtney Act.”

The Masked Singer UK continues tomorrow at 7pm on ITV.

