The Masked Singer viewers were all making the same complaint about Davina McCall last night (February 12).

Natalie Imbruglia was crowned as winner during the show’s final after being revealed as Panda.

The musician beat runner-up Charlotte Church as Mushroom, while Westlife star Mark Feehily was Robobunny in third place.

However, some viewers took issue with Davina’s reactions throughout the show.

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall came under fire last night (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final: Davina McCall reacts to Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie impressed viewers with her take on Taylor Swift’s hit Blank Space during the show’s final.

She then went on to perform a duet with Jason Manford, who appeared as Hedgehog in series one.

After being unmasked, Natalie shared: “I just loved being Panda! I stayed in an American accent the whole time to hide it!

“I really thought Rita and Davina would guess as they know me! I got to make friends with a Mushroom and Robobunny. It’s just been great.”

Davina, 54, appeared blown away following Natalie’s big reveal.

Pointing to the star, she screamed: “I can’t believe it’s you!

Davina couldn’t contain her excitement during the show’s final (Credit: ITV)

“Don’t you think she just embodied Panda so brilliantly?!”

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Davina throughout the show.

According to some, the excitable judge was slightly “over the top”.

How did ITV viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Davina McCall’s reaction to Natalie Imbruglia was far too over the top and completely false. #MaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK.”

Another added: “Jesus can Davina just stop shouting! Yes every minute #MaskedSingerUK.”

A third complained: “Can Davina stop screaming please #MaskedSingerUK.”

Davina McCall's reaction to Natalie Imbruglia was far too over the top and completely false. #MaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/KIyL3l0vIU — Andy Gibson (@AndyGibsonTV) February 12, 2022

It’s Genuinely winding me up. — Steph 💜🏳️‍🌈 (@stphsmn87) February 12, 2022

#MaskedSingerUK Davina just tries too hard. — Victoria Murray (@VictoriaMuzz) February 12, 2022

Jesus can davina just stop shouting Yes every minute #MaskedSingerUK — Leigh (@JustLeighT) February 12, 2022

Same! I was fangirling over Natalie too tbf 🤣 — MART TWEEDY ✊🏾 (@MartTweedy) February 13, 2022

Your reaction to Natalie Imbruglia was amazing Davina! 😂❤️x — Saylor Moon (@TheCazzle18) February 13, 2022

A fourth agreed: “It’s genuinely winding me up.”

A fifth commented: “Over acting much Davina!!! #MaskedSingerUK.”

In addition, a sixth shared: “#MaskedSingerUK Davina just tries too hard.”

Another tweeted: “Davina McCall is so annoying, she screamed at the winner to make sure she had the attention.”

Davina just tries too hard

However, others loved Davina’s energy on the judging panel.

One gushed: “Your reaction to Natalie Imbruglia was amazing Davina!”

A second wrote: “I personally thought it was nice to see. She was so excited and basically embodied every fan person out there. I’d have been the same as her when Mark Feehily came out of RoboBunny!”

