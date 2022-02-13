The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall
TV

The Masked Singer viewers all making the same complaint about Davina McCall

Davina couldn't contain her excitement during the final

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

The Masked Singer viewers were all making the same complaint about Davina McCall last night (February 12).

Natalie Imbruglia was crowned as winner during the show’s final after being revealed as Panda.

The musician beat runner-up Charlotte Church as Mushroom, while Westlife star Mark Feehily was Robobunny in third place.

However, some viewers took issue with Davina’s reactions throughout the show.

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall
The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall came under fire last night (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final: Davina McCall reacts to Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie impressed viewers with her take on Taylor Swift’s hit Blank Space during the show’s final.

She then went on to perform a duet with Jason Manford, who appeared as Hedgehog in series one.

After being unmasked, Natalie shared: “I just loved being Panda! I stayed in an American accent the whole time to hide it!

Read more: What time is The Masked Singer UK on? Will it return next year?

“I really thought Rita and Davina would guess as they know me! I got to make friends with a Mushroom and Robobunny. It’s just been great.”

Davina, 54, appeared blown away following Natalie’s big reveal.

Pointing to the star, she screamed: “I can’t believe it’s you!

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall
Davina couldn’t contain her excitement during the show’s final (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The ultimate Joel Dommett profile – how tall is he, who is his wife and how did he become famous?

“Don’t you think she just embodied Panda so brilliantly?!”

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Davina throughout the show.

According to some, the excitable judge was slightly “over the top”.

How did ITV viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Davina McCall’s reaction to Natalie Imbruglia was far too over the top and completely false. #MaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK.”

Another added: “Jesus can Davina just stop shouting! Yes every minute #MaskedSingerUK.”

A third complained: “Can Davina stop screaming please #MaskedSingerUK.”

A fourth agreed: “It’s genuinely winding me up.”

A fifth commented: “Over acting much Davina!!! #MaskedSingerUK.”

In addition, a sixth shared: “#MaskedSingerUK Davina just tries too hard.”

Another tweeted: “Davina McCall is so annoying, she screamed at the winner to make sure she had the attention.”

Davina just tries too hard

However, others loved Davina’s energy on the judging panel.

One gushed: “Your reaction to Natalie Imbruglia was amazing Davina!”

A second wrote: “I personally thought it was nice to see. She was so excited and basically embodied every fan person out there. I’d have been the same as her when Mark Feehily came out of RoboBunny!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Adele on Graham Norton
Adele under fire for ‘ruining’ The Graham Norton Show
Emmerdale Meena ready to kill, Billy and Dawn thrilled and Liv embarrassed week 7 comp
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 14-18
coronation street axe comp
After Emma Brooker’s exit, 5 more Coronation Street characters who need to go
James Martin on Saturday Morning
James Martin fans all have the same complaint about Saturday Morning guest
Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen viewers convinced Matt Tebbutt ‘fancies’ today’s guest
Kate Garraway's Life Stories: Nadiya Hussain and her husband
Kate Garraway’s Life Stories fans all saying the same thing about Nadiya Hussain’s husband