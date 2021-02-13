The Masked Singer viewers will be on the edge of their seats tonight (February 13) when the final three characters – Badger, Robin and Sausage – will be unveiled and the winner named.

However, panellist Jonathan Ross has admitted the identity of Badger took him by surprise and that only younger viewers will guess his or her identity correctly.

The hit ITV series was filmed in advanced so panellists Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan already know the winner.

Who is Badger on The Masked Singer? (Credit: ITV)

Badger on The Masked Singer is one for the younger crowd

With Robin, Sausage and Badger the three remaining characters, it’s all to play for.

Wild fan theories have been circulating, but Jonathan, 60, says that the actual identity of Badger threw him for a loop.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jonathan said: “Badger is one I didn’t get, and you probably wouldn’t get it either because of [my] age.

“I think that it’s one the younger crowd will know.”

Jonathan says the identity of Badger surprised him (Credit: ITV)

Who could Badger be?

Throughout the series, the identity of Badger has flummoxed the panellists.

American singer Ne-Yo is the current favourite, after clues pointed to his involvement.

In one clue, the character said: “Badgers look out for each other and I’ve tried to do that.

“I’m blessed and humbled to give back and I want to make other people’s dreams come true.”

Jonathan has previously guessed that Badger is Louis Walsh and Chris Moyles.

However, the bookies think that Ne-Yo is the favourite, with Peter Andre and Strictly star Kevin Clifton also linked to the character.

Jonathan and wife Jane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Ross family plays along at home

Jonathan admitted to watching the series at home with his family.

However, he won’t give anything away – even though wife Jane will, ahem, badger him.

“She’ll say: ‘Who’s that? Is that so and so?’ I’ll say: ‘No, you’re way off, keep guessing.’

“I’ll tell her when she gets it. We do play along at home.”

The Masked Singer UK final is on tonight (February 13) at 7pm on ITV.