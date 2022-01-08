The Masked Singer 2022 has arrived with a bang and fans already have their theories on who’s who.

Two characters have already been unmasked – Heather Small as Chandelier and Gloria Hunniford as Snow Leopard.

But who else is behind the mask?

Here, we look at the best fan theories on which celebrities are battling it out on The Masked Singer 2022.

Woof! It’s Poodle (Credit: ITV)

Poodle

Poodle, who closely resembles a giant stack of bath lilies, first took to the stage last Sunday.

The cute canine belted out his (presumably) own rendition of Elton John’s Rocketman.

Poodle’s performance even left Masked Singer judge Davina McCall squealing: “Oh my god, this is so good!”

The singer was saved by Davina, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan – but fans are convinced Poodle has already given the game away.

Is dog lover Paul O’Grady Poodle? (Credit: ITV)

Poodle’s introductory video showed the mutt in a nail salon and admitting they have a flamboyant side.

This led Mo to suggest the legendary Paul O’Grady – aka Lily Savage. Lily…bath lily… Paul is even the bookies’ favourite to be Poodle.

One viewer tweeted: “Poodle is ONE THOUSAND PER CENT Paul O’Grady!!!”

More guesses for Poodle: Gary Barlow, Eddie Izzard

Rockhopper can apparently ‘jump’ (Credit: ITV)

Rockhopper

Bouncing onto the stage last weekend, Rockhopper opened Sunday’s show with Higher Love by Kygo ft Whitney Houston.

But they left both one judge and viewers guessing the same name following their intro clue: “Rockhoppers are known for their ability to jump,” Rockhopper said.

Davina wondered: “I was thinking ‘Jump’. Is that a connection to a TV show? I presented The Jump and was thinking could it possibly be Kimberly Wyatt?”

Is Kimberly Wyatt behind the mask? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Taking to Twitter, one fan agreed: “Okay, are we going to agree that Rockhopper is Kimberly Wyatt?”

A second added: “Right, if Rockhopper isn’t Kimberly Wyatt I’ll be shook.”

More guesses for Rockhopper: Zendaya, Ashley Roberts

Is Traffic Cone also a DIY expert? (Credit: ITV)

Traffic Cone

The judges threw many names into the hat following Traffic Cone’s performance.

These included sportsmen Chris Kamara and Alistair Brown after the cone teased: “With these threads, I think I’ve got a sporting chance of keeping you guessing.”

But fans are convinced the bright orange character is DIY legend Nick Knowles.

Could DIY King Nick Knowles be Traffic Cone (Credit: Splashnews.com)

As well as being handy with a hammer, Nick IS also a singer and even released an album in 2017.

One declared online: “Traffic Cone sounds like Nick Knowles.”

Another said: “Traffic Cone surely has to be Nick Knowles…. Traffic cone – DIY SOS?”

More guesses for Traffic Cone: Rick Astley, Sir Tom Jones

Is a footballer hiding under all those doughnuts? (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer fan theories: Doughnuts

Masked Singer 2022 fans are convinced they have worked out who Doughnuts is.

In their video tease, the doughnut tower let slip that he is sporty, has a sweet tooth and is linked to crisps.

Fans were then convinced they could pick up on a Merseyside accent, leading them to guess Michael Owen.

The former footballer promoted Walkers crisps in the late 90s, adding fuel to the fire.

Footballer Michael Owen is a popular guess for Doughnuts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Michael Owen is definitely Doughnuts,” one viewer confidently tweeted.

Another added: “Doughnuts is Michael Owen. I’m totally baffled by everyone else!”

More guesses for Doughnuts: Gary Lineaker, David Seaman MBE, Paul Hollywood

Firework sparkled on the stage (Credit: ITV)

Firework

This one is so good that he or she has left both judges and viewers stumped!

It seems no one can agree on who the bobby dazzler is.

Firework has described themselves as a “bundle of energy” and a “pocket rocket”.

The trouble is, these clues don’t really give much away!

Could Tulisa be making a comeback on The Masked Singer 2022? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But one interesting guess emerging from fans is former N-Dubz star and X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos.

One confident viewer, who is certain she heard Tulisa’s voice, has even declared: “Deffo Tulisa!”

More guesses for Firework: Pixie Lott, Michelle Keegan, Molly-Mae Hague

Is Panda originally from Down Under? (Credit: ITV)

Panda

Given that The Masked Singer UK doesn’t just stick with homegrown stars, fans are wondering if Panda originates from Down Under.

One popular guess for the cute fluffy scout is songstress and former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia.

The character has a little hammer badge on their T-shirt. Last year, the Torn singer released a track called Build It Better.

Pandas aren’t native to Australia but Natalie Imbruglia does tick other boxes! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Panda also told the judging panel that this is not the first time they have been “animated”.

One viewer wrote on a fan discussion thread: “[Natalie] has done animation voice work before.”

Another added: “Panda is 100% Natalie Imbruglia. I’m her biggest fan and knew it was her from the first note.”

More guesses for Panda: Rebel Wilson, Emily Atack

This RoboBunny costume has got everyone talking (Credit: ITV)

RoboBunny

RoboBunny’s costume is arguably one of the best ever seen on The Masked Singer UK.

But despite the huge and distracting exterior, fans are certain they already know who is inside.

The most guessed name is Westlife star Markus Feehily – especially after their performance of Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston.

Fans are convinced Westlife’s Markus Feehily is the voice behind the huge RoboBunny mask (Credit: Splash News)

One tweeted: “RoboBunny is 100% Markus Feehily from Westlife, no questions asked! His voice is EXACTLY the same as RoboBunny’s.”

Another chimed in: “RoboBunny is Markus Michael Patrick Feehily. Best voice in the werrrllddd.”

Other suggestions for RoboBunny: Perri Kiely, Tom Daley

Say hello to Bagpipes (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer fan theories: Bagpipes

Jonathan Ross is convinced he has nailed it when it comes to Bagpipes.

The judge and chat show host was quick to tell his co-stars that he believes the Scottish character is former tennis ace John McEnroe.

However, fans have other ideas.

During Bagpipes’ VT, the tartan-clad figure teased: “I play a wee tune with a tumbling rock.”

Scots AC/DC star Angus Young is the fan favourite for Bagpipes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The singer was also joined by a herd of dancing Aberdeen Angus cows on stage.

Some viewers think these are huge hints to Bagpipes being AC/DC’s guitarist Angus Young.

One guessed: “The clues do mainly link to Angus Young.” A second chipped in: “Bagpipes is Angus Young from AC/DC. No doubt about it.”

More guesses for Bagpipes: Pat Cash, Micky Flanagan

Has Lionfish previously won a TV singing show? (Credit: ITV)

Lionfish

This performer certainly raised the bar during their incredible performance.

Proving they can hold a tune, the tropical character delighted the judges with a stunning rendition of Nessun Dorma.

But while Lionfish left them guessing, fans are convinced about who’s behind the elaborate mask.

Masked Singer fans claim they recognise Will Young’s voice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The best fan theory is that former Pop Idol winner Will Young is responsible for such an epic performance.

“I know EXACTLY who that voice is…” one fan boasted. “I know that voice anywhere! 1000% it’s @willyoung.”

Sharing the same guess, another tweeted: “Now we’ve seen them all, the only Masked Singer I feel super duper confident about is Lionfish being Will Young.”

More guesses for Lionfish: Craig Revel Horwood, Jack Dee, Judge Rinder

Fans are divided over Mushroom (Credit: ITV)

Mushroom

Mushroom has definitely left most viewers stumped on their identity.

After opening the first show of 2022, the singing fungus didn’t give much away.

But despite names including Jane Horrocks and Nadine Coyle being thrown into the ring, there is one fun favourite.

After being convinced they could detect an Irish accent, some fans are plucking for Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeny – aka Sister Michael.

One shared online: “I think Mushroom is either Nicola Coughlan or @siobhni from Derry Girls.”

Agreeing, another wrote: “Mushroom is definitely Irish – my guess…the nun from Derry Girls.”

More guesses for Mushroom: Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith

The Masked Singer continues, 7pm, ITV1, Saturday January 8

