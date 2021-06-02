The Masked Dancer UK viewers couldn’t believe their eyes when Rubber Chicken was unmasked last night (Tuesday June 1).

Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards was revealed to be the famous face in the silly costume, shocking the judges’ panel.

But many fans were puzzled because they were absolutely convinced that it was a different celebrity doing the birdie dance.

Who did you think was under the Rubber Chicken mask? (Credit: The Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

Who was Rubber Chicken on Masked Dancer UK?

Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards is best known for his 1988 Olympics ski-jumping antics.

The 57-year-old was the subject of a 2015 biopic in which he was played by Taron Egerton.

He also won the first series of reality diving show Splash! in 2013 and has subsequently acquired a law degree.

The judges were kicking themselves over not realising who was the disguised dancer. But they – especially Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse – were pretty impressed with his moves.

How did fans react?

Many of those watching at home were less impressed. But that may be due to their guesses about Rubber Chicken’s identity being so wide of the mark. Others, however, enjoyed the huge surprise. Nonetheless, vast swathes of social media were dead certain that Bradley Walsh was involved.

“OMG another shock! I would never have guessed Eddie the Eagle at all #maskeddanceruk,” admitted one viewer.

I am beyond surprised.

Another tweeted: “Eddie the Eagle! I am beyond surprised #MaskedDancerUK.”

And a third wrote: “The way my jaw hit the floor when Eddie the Eagle was revealed as Rubber Chicken… I was certain it was Bradley Walsh. Best unmasking by far #MaskedDancer.”

Rubber Chicken was not played by Bradley Walsh (Credit: The Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

‘Blown away’

Other fans were even more staggered – and a little disappointed – to have expectations defied. Furthermore, one clue about “My chick is a purple dinosaur” – which could have referred to Bradley’s son Barney – had viewers particularly confused.

“Blown away by the Rubber Chicken being Eddie the Eagle. Thought it was Bradley Walsh,” another Twitter user chimed in.

Another added: “Disappointed that Rubber Chicken wasn’t Bradley Walsh #MaskedDancerUK.”

And yet another contributed: “Aww I so wanted Rubber Chicken to be Bradley Walsh. God knows why.”

When Rubber Chicken is unmasked as Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards and not Bradley Walsh… #MaskedDancerUK pic.twitter.com/L2k0X41e0m — Mandy Amory (@LilMissMystic) June 1, 2021

Fan theories about dancers’ identities

Who is Beagle?

Jamie Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, AJ Pritchard and Alan Shearer have emerged as picks for the doggy competitor. But Alexander Armstrong remains the favoured pick on social media.

Who is Carwash?

Increasingly singled out as a potential winner of the whole series, Take That stars Howard Donald AND Jason Orange seem to be the first names on viewers’ tweets. Matt Willis is also said to be in the running. Meanwhile, Harry Judd and Danny Jones are relatively new picks.

The judges’ panel were very surprised… but when aren’t they? (Credit: The Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

Who is Frog?

Emma Willis and Carol Vorderman have been identified as possible dancing amphibians. Add new name Lisa Snowdown to that list. That’s because, apparently, her surname is the name of the tallest mountain in Wales and a clue suggested Frog’s career had “peaked in Wales”.

Who is Squirrel?

Maisie Smith and Emily Atack have been linked with being Squirrel. But Cheryl’s name is the latest in the frame – and odds of her being under the mask have been slashed to 6/4.

Who do you think are under the masks?

The Masked Dancer returns to ITV on Thursday June 3 at 7.30pm.

