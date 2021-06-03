The Masked Dancer UK 2021 continues on ITV tonight (Thursday June 3) and bookies have issued odds on who’s behind each of the remaining characters’ masks.

So strap in and see who the favourites are on the ITV show.

Who is Beagle on The Masked Dancer 2021? (Credit: ITV)

What are The Masked Dancer UK 2021 odds?

Bookies Betfair has issued odds on which celeb is behind each of the remaining masks.

Starting with Beagle, it’s all sportsmen that top the list.

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman is 2/1 favourite, with another former England footie star, Jamie Redknapp, coming in next at 4/1.

Read more: The Masked Dancer 2021: Is Llama a Line of Duty star?

Former cricketer Freddie Flintoff is 8/1, while England goalkeeper Joe Hart is 10/1 and former England captain, Alan Shearer, is 14/1.

Moving on to Carwash, there’s a distinct boyband feel to the names.

Howard Donald is 6/4 favourite, while Max George is 3/1 and Harry Judd is 7/1.

Next, Duncan James is 12/1 and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith is 16/1.

There’s a boyband feel to the names connected with Carwash (Credit: ITV)

Frog, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama odds

Next it’s Frog, and Betfair thinks that Lisa Snowdon is favourite at 7/4 with Helen Skelton at 5/2 and Rebecca Adlington at 6/1.

Carol Vorderman (8/1) and Ashley Roberts (12/1) round things off.

Lisa is favourite to be Frog (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood is the favourite for Knickerbocker Glory at 5/2, with Baga Chipz in second at 9/4.

Furthermore, Gok Wan, Amanda Holden and Debbie McGee are also in the frame.

Elsewhere, Keeley Hawes (2/1), Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure (3/1) and Lisa Faulkner (7/1) are the top three favourites for Llama.

Who could Scarecrow be? (Credit: ITV)

Scarecrow, Squirrel and Zip

The final three characters begin with Scarecrow, where Nicola Adams is favourite at 5/4.

Then follows Jessica Ennis-Hill at 3/1, Joe Sugg at 5/1 and Stacey Solomon at 16/1.

Maisie Smith is the odds-on favourite to be Squirrel at 10/11, followed by Cheryl Cole at 4/1 and Rochelle Humes at 10/1.

Read more: The Masked Dancer UK: Rubber Chicken unveiled as viewers baffled

Finally, Betfair thinks Olly Murs is favourite to be Zip at 2/1.

Then it’s Jenson Button at 9/2, Stephen Mulhern at 7/1, Mark Wright at 8/1 and Jay Kay at 16/1.

The Masked Dancer continues on ITV, tonight (Thursday June 3), at 7.30pm.