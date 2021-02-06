The Masked Dancer is reportedly being brought to the UK.

Fans know EXACTLY who they want on the judging panel when the show apparently comes to Britain.

A spin-off from ITV show The Masked Singer, the new format will see celebrities wearing disguises and busting out their best moves.

The show is already a huge success in the US and telly execs are apparently hoping for the same reaction here.

A source told The Sun: “ITV struck the deal over the rights to the format at the start of this week and now the producers are compiling a team to start work on it.

“It’s still very early days and casting has yet to properly begin on the show, which they hope can be filmed this summer.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Who will the judges be on The Masked Dancer UK?

Currently, singer Rita Ora, telly stars Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, and comedian Mo Gilligan sit on The Masked Singer panel.

But viewers are already calling for a shake-up if The Masked Dancer hits our screens.

Among the names being thrown into the mix is Cheryl Tweedy, formerly Cole.

Fans want Cheryl on the judging panel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Girls Aloud star was a keen dancer as a child and judged on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer.

One fan tweeted: “Cheryl should definitely be judging this!”

Another added: “So The Masked Dancer has officially be commissioned if Cheryl isn’t a shoe in for that panel or even as a contestant I’ll be very surprised.”

A third added: “Cheryl would be amazing on The Masked Singer or Masked Dancer as a judge.”

Others are hoping to see members from girl band Little Mix taking a seat at the table.

One suggested: “I want Alan Carr, Davina McCall and Jade Thirlwall on this panel @ITV get the contracts signed!”

Rather than Jade, another wrote: “We want Jason Derulo, Davina McCall and Jesy Nelson on the panel!”

The Masked Singer proved a big hit in the UK (Credit: YouTube/ The Masked Singer)

When is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer is currently in its second series in the UK.

Tonight (February 6) is the semi-final, with Sausage, Badger, Dragon, Harlequin and Robin left in the competition.

Scores of fans are convinced Stacey Solomon is behind the Sausage mask, including her own fiancé Joe Swash.

Viewers, meanwhile, have tipped Carol Vorderman as dragon.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV, tonight (Saturday, February 6), at 7pm.

