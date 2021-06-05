The Masked Dancer finalists have viewers stunned after Knickerbocker Glory and Frog were eliminated and unmasked.
In a shock for fans Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was revealed to be one of them.
He was unmasked as Knickerbocker Glory after an age-defying routine.
Revealing his reasons for doing the show, Craig said: “I haven’t danced for years and thought it a fun challenge.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I had the guts to do something like this. It did feel like being 23 again and it gave me that whole experience again.”
Read more: Squirrel on The Masked Dancer to be unveiled as Maisie Smith, viewers predict
However his experience competing as a dancer won’t change his famously cutting critiques on Strictly.
Craig added: “I don’t dance generally, I like sitting behind the desk but I’m so pleased I did this because I think it’s good for me as a judge and a mean and harsh one to actually come up and try it myself.
“I really feel for the celebs. Not that I will of course change any of my opinions on Strictly! I do feel for them because it’s terrifying.”
Meanwhile Frog was also eliminated and revealed to be actress and model Kelly Brook.
Kelly said: “After lockdown I wanted to challenge myself and get fit. This seemed so much fun and I love dancing.
“I love The Masked Singer, the costumes are fab and I love the guessing game. I can’t sing at all but I enjoy dancing.”
Last night’s exits mean four mystery celebs are left for tonight’s finale.
Who are the Masked Dancer finalists?
They are Carwash, Squirrel, Zip and Scarecrow.
The final four characters begin with Scarecrow, where Nicola Adams is favourite at 5/4 according to Betfair.
Then follows Jessica Ennis-Hill at 3/1, Joe Sugg at 5/1 and Stacey Solomon at 16/1.
Moving on to Carwash, there’s a distinct boyband feel to the names.
Howard Donald is 6/4 favourite, while Max George is 3/1 and Harry Judd is 7/1.
Next, Duncan James is 12/1 and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith is 16/1.
Read more: The Masked Dancer UK 2021: Zoe Ball told off over rule break
Maisie Smith is the odds-on favourite to be Squirrel at 10/11, followed by Cheryl Cole at 4/1 and Rochelle Humes at 10/1.
Finally, Betfair thinks Olly Murs is favourite to be Zip at 2/1.
Then it’s Jenson Button at 9/2, Stephen Mulhern at 7/1, Mark Wright at 8/1 and Jay Kay at 16/1.
Who do you think everyone is?
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!