The Masked Dancer finalists have viewers stunned after Knickerbocker Glory and Frog were eliminated and unmasked.

In a shock for fans Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was revealed to be one of them.

Craig Revel Horwood is Knickerbocker Glory on the Masked Dancer UK (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

He was unmasked as Knickerbocker Glory after an age-defying routine.

Revealing his reasons for doing the show, Craig said: “I haven’t danced for years and thought it a fun challenge.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I had the guts to do something like this. It did feel like being 23 again and it gave me that whole experience again.”

However his experience competing as a dancer won’t change his famously cutting critiques on Strictly.

Craig added: “I don’t dance generally, I like sitting behind the desk but I’m so pleased I did this because I think it’s good for me as a judge and a mean and harsh one to actually come up and try it myself.

“I really feel for the celebs. Not that I will of course change any of my opinions on Strictly! I do feel for them because it’s terrifying.”

Meanwhile Frog was also eliminated and revealed to be actress and model Kelly Brook.

Kelly said: “After lockdown I wanted to challenge myself and get fit. This seemed so much fun and I love dancing.

“I love The Masked Singer, the costumes are fab and I love the guessing game. I can’t sing at all but I enjoy dancing.”

Last night’s exits mean four mystery celebs are left for tonight’s finale.

Kelly Brook is Frog on the Masked Dancer UK (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Who are the Masked Dancer finalists?

They are Carwash, Squirrel, Zip and Scarecrow.

The final four characters begin with Scarecrow, where Nicola Adams is favourite at 5/4 according to Betfair.

Then follows Jessica Ennis-Hill at 3/1, Joe Sugg at 5/1 and Stacey Solomon at 16/1.

Carwash is one of the Masked Dancer finalists (CreditL ITV/Badicoot TYV)

Moving on to Carwash, there’s a distinct boyband feel to the names.

Howard Donald is 6/4 favourite, while Max George is 3/1 and Harry Judd is 7/1.

Next, Duncan James is 12/1 and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith is 16/1.

Maisie Smith is the odds-on favourite to be Squirrel at 10/11, followed by Cheryl Cole at 4/1 and Rochelle Humes at 10/1.

Finally, Betfair thinks Olly Murs is favourite to be Zip at 2/1.

Then it’s Jenson Button at 9/2, Stephen Mulhern at 7/1, Mark Wright at 8/1 and Jay Kay at 16/1.

Who do you think everyone is?

