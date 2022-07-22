The Masked Dancer 2022 is set to return to ITV very soon and the brand new characters have now been revealed.

Following the success of the first series, the entertainment show is back on ITV with a new host of celebrities hidden under the costumes.

But that’s not all as this year, the show will feature its first ever duo!

The new series will feature a duo! (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Dancer 2022

So without further ado, here’s the characters taking part in this year’s edition of The Masked Dancer.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

First up is onomatopoeia who will be “dancing to their own tune”, ITV says.

Next up we have Tomato Sauce! This character will be “hoping they can paint the dance floor red”.

Will Tomato Sauce make it to the final? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers will also get to see Sea Slug, Scissors, Cactus and Astronaut.

But in a show first, a duo will be taking to the dance floor in the form of Pillar and Post!

The show will also see Candlestick compete along with Pearly King, Pig, Prawn Cocktail and Odd Socks.

Who’s your favourite already?!

Elsewhere in the series, football legend Peter Crouch will be joining the judging panel.

Astronaut is another character this year (Credit: ITV)

Masked Dancer judges

Peter will join Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse to watch the performances very closely to try and work out the identities behind the costumes.

Peter is replacing comedian Mo Gilligan as he’s unable to join the panel due to touring commitments.

However, Mo will be back to join the four panellists for a surprise appearance during the series.

Other special guests will also make appearances.

Who will host?

Joel Dommett will be back to present the series.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

A fresh batch of celebrities will be behind the costumes in the hope of reaching the final.

The series will return to screens later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

Are you excited? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.