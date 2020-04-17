The Martin Lewis Money Show is a hit with fans as his wife appears

The Martin Lewis Money Show was hailed as the best programme on television last night, but some fans were more interested in Martin's wife!

The Money Saving Expert filmed his show from his home, and at the end he insisted his wife, Lara, came out to greet the viewers, so he could say thank you.

Lara was helping behind the scenes with the filming so Martin introduced her.

Martin Lewis introduced his wife Lara to the viewers (Credit: ITV)

He put his arm around her and said: "I want to say thank you to my wonderful wife who's been helping me here.

"This is Lara, she's on the telly herself, but she's been behind the scenes today, helping me."

Lara smiled at the camera as Martin did the rest of the ending to the show.

And her appearance was definitely a hit with fans!

Aww @MartinSLewis wife is a really stunning women. I sense a power couple! #MartinLewis — Keegzz (@Keegzz35) April 16, 2020

Just caught the end of the #MartinLewis show when he introduced us to his wife pic.twitter.com/9IkFpjST5t — Ryan (@SupaFletchsGuns) April 16, 2020

Martin Lewis's wife is hot #MartinLewis — STAY AT HOME!! (@Kim197474) April 16, 2020

Who is Lara Lewington, the wife of Martin Lewis?

Lara Lewington and Martin Lewis have been together 15 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lara Lewington is a TV presenter and former weather girl.

She and Martin married in May 2009 and gave birth to their first child in November 2012.

Lara is a reporter on BBC show Click, which covers technology news.

Why isn't Martin Lewis's wife on his shows more?

Money Saving Expert hailed a hero

Martin has been giving invaluable advice to people throughout the coronavirus crisis.

He has admitted that he 'sits and cries' as a result of what has pushed some families to breaking point.

"When someone's desperate, and it's someone for whom I don't have an answer, that's when I get really upset," Martin told The Observer.

"I know I'm meant to be the person who can answer questions – but sometimes there isn't an answer."

Martin Lewis wants to help in any way he can (Credit: ITV)

He also revealed he is donating £1million to help people struggling at this time.

Martin released a statement saying: "We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy and businesses, personal finance and way of life.

"And many of those who normally help society - our charities - are going to face similar pressures right now.

"To try and help I am going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grant of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK, to help with specific coronavirus-related poverty relief projects."

