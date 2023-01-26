Les Dennis and Holby star David Ames play married couple in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Les Dennis and David Ames star in The Madame Blanc Mysteries tonight as married couple David and George.

They’ll join Jean (Sally Lindsay) as she has friends from England visiting Sainte Victoire for the first time.

David is a fellow antique dealer on his honeymoon with new husband George, but all is not what it seems for the happy couple…

Here’s your look at Les Dennis and David Ames on The Madame Blanc Mysteries…

Les Dennis and David Ames play a married couple alongside Sally Lindsay’s character Jean (Credit: Channel 5)

Les Dennis and David Ames play married couple in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Comedian Les Dennis is joined by Holby City star David Ames on The Madame Blanc Mysteries tonight.

Les recently starred in the Christmas Special for Death in Paradise, and now returns to the world of cosy crime with his Madame Blanc role!

And David Ames will play his new husband, named George, in the episode.

David Ames is probably best known for playing Dr Dominic Copeland in Holby City.

He joined the long-running medical drama in 2013. He played the character until the show ended last year.

David’s Holby City character faced a few doomed relationships, and it seems like his Madame Blanc character will face the same!

David and George are faced with bad luck when Jean discovers one of their wedding gifts is a pack of very cursed tarot cards.

But when it seems like someone is out to get David and George, will Jean and Dom discover who it is before it’s too late?

Newlyweds David and George visit Jean on their honeymoon (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Where is the show filmed? Is Sainte Victoire a real place?

Les Dennis says on-screen husband David Ames reminds him of his “best friends”

Les Dennis has been full of praise for his on-screen husband David Ames too.

He shared: “I remember saying to him, ‘You remind me of Michael Ball.’

“Michael is one of my best friends and when I was with David, he reminded me of him in so many ways.”

Les even put David forward for playing a young Michael Ball!

He added: “He could play the young Michael Ball. So, I fell into having a laugh with him straight away. It’s just great.”

Les was also full of praise for friend and The Madame Blanc Mysteries creator Sally Lindsay.

He said: “It was so lovely to work with Sally again.

“This has just been like picking up that friendship again. As soon as we got out to Malta, it was just like, let’s have a laugh.”

He even teased his character could return to the cosy crime again! He added: “I think that David’s friendship with Jean is so lovely that it would be amazing if he comes back again.”

We hope so!

The Madame Blanc Mysteries continues Thursday, January 26 with episode 5 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes are available on MY5 after airing.

Are you a fan of Les Dennis? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.