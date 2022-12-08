The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Channel 5: Christmas Special date confirmed!

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is returning this December with an exciting Christmas Special and we’ve got the confirmed date here!

Plus we’ve got a look at what the Christmas Special is about and who is in the cast.

The special kicks off series 2 which will air next year, where we’ll continue to follow Jean as she looks for answers about her husband and the mysterious Madame Blanc.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special…

Sally Lindsay as Jean and Steve Edge as Dom in The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Credit: Channel 5/AcornTV)

What is The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special about?

The Christmas Special follows Jean in Sainte Victoire as she is looking forward to spending Christmas with her new friends and Dom’s family who are coming to stay.

But as usual, trouble brews up!

Chief of Police and friend of Jean’s Andre Caron’s wife is brutally murdered and with no other suspects, it looks like Caron is guilty.

Especially with the investigator on the case, Inspector Gauthier, having an old personal grudge against Caron.

Caron enlists Jean’s help in helping him clear his name, and her expertise come in handy when we discover Caron’s wife worked in international art dealing.

Can Jean persuade Inspector Gauthier that Caron is innocent and bring the real murderer to justice?

Meanwhile, Dom’s Uncle Patrick and his grandson Archie are visiting for Christmas while Jeremy and Judith are staging a Christmas Grotto to raise money for the Sainte Victoire Theatre.

But Uncle Patrick has a past which involves a habit of stealing, and when Archie thinks he might have caught his grandfather stealing something from one of our Sainte Victoire favourites – will Christmas all go wrong?

Channel 5 promises it’s a: “festive story of murder, mystery and suspense all wrapped up with a classic Christmas twist.”

Tony Robinson will guest star in The Madame Blanc Christmas Special (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is in the cast of the Christmas Special?

All the regular Madame Blanc Mysteries cast will return for the Christmas Special including Sally Lindsay as Jean White.

Sue Vincent returns as mechanic Gloria, as she also helps Jeremy and Judith with their Christmas Grotto.

Steve Edge returns as Dom along with Margeaux Lampley as Celine and Aonghus Weber as Niall, amongst other regular cast members.

And some exciting guest stars are featured too!

Tony Robinson guest stars as Dom’s Uncle Patrick. Tony is best known for his roles in Blackadder Goes Forth and Blackadder Back & Forth.

He’s also known for starring in Maid Marian and Her Merry Men.

We can’t wait to see him in Madame Blanc!

The Christmas Special cast also features Emmerdale‘s Alfie Middlemiss, Severine Howell-Meri from Amazon‘s Hanna and Elsa Mollien from Crossing Lines.

Lots of familiar faces to look forward to watching!

When is the date for the Christmas Special?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special will air on Thursday, December 22 at 9pm on Channel 5.

The rest of series 2 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries will air in 2023.

So make sure to watch this space for the official start date for series 2 when it is confirmed!

