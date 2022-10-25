The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Everything you need to know about the Acorn TV Original

The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Acorn TV WILL be back with season 2, again following antiques dealer Jean White in her quest to find out more about her husband’s death.

If you’re late coming to the show, which was first shown on and Channel 5, here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is a joint production between Acorn TV and Channel 5 (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

What is The Madame Blanc Mysteries about?

Jean is a renowned and respected antiques dealer running a successful business in leafy Cheshire with her husband, Rory.

We meet Jean on a rainy morning in Manchester, overcome with grief as she learns that Rory has tragically died on his way home from their vintage treasure-trove stomping grounds in the South of France.

Things take a dark turn for poor Jean when she discovers that along with her husband expiring, all of their money has disappeared. Rory has secretly re-mortgaged their shop to the hilt and pawned off their assets.

With the final thousands in their joint account ironically spent on Rory’s funeral, Jean’s life is set adrift… until her solicitor informs her of one thing her beloved did not sell: their cottage in the French antiques hub, Sainte Victoire.

When Jean’s solicitor informs her that an expensive ring is also missing from his personal effects, Jean instantly feels that something is amiss and sets off to the site of the crash in Sainte Victoire, the epicentre for antiques.

Will Jean get the answers she is searching for?

The cast of The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Acorn TV (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Who is in the cast of the show?

Sally Lindsay leads the cast as Jean White.

From a modest Northern background, Jean has always been fascinated by the past.

Over time, she has become one of the most respected Antiques dealers in the business.

When Jean moves to Sainte Victoire, her acute observational skills with antiques spill over to help the local police solve crimes, something which she absolutely excels at.

Sally Lindsay shot to fame in the early 2000s as Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, which she starred in for over 400 episodes.

Since then, she wrote and starred in series Scott and Bailey with Suranne Jones.

She’s also starred as Lisa in Mount Pleasant and Kath in Still Open All Hours.

Sue Vincent plays Gloria in the show (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Sue Vincent plays Gloria Beauchamp in the show.

Gloria runs the local mechanics in Sainte Victoire with her son Xav.

Sue is known for playing Margaret in Mount Pleasant.

Sue is also known for her recurring roles in Coronation Street, Shameless and Alma’s Not Normal.

Comedy TV star Steve Edge stars in the show (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Steve Edge plays Dom on the Acorn TV show. Dom is Sainte Victoire’s resident cab driver and general handyman.

You’ll probably recognise Steve Edge as Billy Dawson from Benidorm.

He’s also known for his roles in Starlings, Phoenix Nights and Scarborough.

Sue Holderness as Judith (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Sue Holderness plays Judith Lloyd-James, the lady of the Manor.

Judith tries to hide her lower-class background, and waltz around Sainte Victoire as the Lady she imagines herself to be.

You’re bound to recognise Sue Holderness as Marlene in Only Fools and Horses and in the spin-off, The Green Green Grass.

Sue recently played Estelle Jones in a stint on EastEnders.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast…

Robin Askwith plays Jeremy in The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Robin Askwith plays Jeremy Lloyd-James in the show.

Jeremy is from a very privileged background back in England but has lived in Sainte Victoire for over 20 years with his wife Judith.

He’s probably best known as Timothy Lee in the Confessions film series.

His most recent television roles include Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Benidorm.

Alex Gaumond plays Caron in The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Alex Gaumond plays Gendarme Caron in the show.

Caron is head of the local Police Station in Sainte Victoire.

Alex Gaumond previously had a small role in the Anne Hathaway movie The Hustle and guest starred on Death in Paradise.

He’s recently featured in the final season of Derry Girls as the American, Rob.

Alaïs Lawson stars as Claudette (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Alaïs Lawson plays Claudette, Dom’s daughter.

Claudette has spent most of her life in Sainte Victoire.

She is fiercely protective of her father and loyal to her best friend, Xav.

Alaïs had some small roles in Grantchester and London Kills.

She also recently starred in the mini-series Domina as Marcella.

David Hecter stars as Xavier (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

David Hecter plays Xavier Beauchamp, Gloria’s son.

Xav has lived in Sainte Victoire all his life, never meeting his French father. He struggles with a gambling addiction that he tries to get the better of, but sometimes the addiction takes over.

David has previously guest starred in series Riviera and DI Ray.

Margeaux Lampley as Celine in The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Who else is in the cast?

Margeaux Lampley plays Celine Connor.

Celine runs “La Couronne” with her husband Niall and is from Sainte Victoire.

Margeaux Lampley mainly has French television credits to her name, but she also works as a voice artist in a lot of video games!

Aonghus Weber stars as Niall in the show (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Aonghus Weber stars as Niall in the show, the joint owner of pub La Couronne with wife Celine.

Niall is originally from Dublin and was a very successful Rugby League player, but his career came to a halt after he suffered a terrible injury.

Aonghus doesn’t have a lot of credits to his name prior to The Madame Blanc Mysteries, with his best-known role previously being in the Irish language soap Ros na Rún.

Actress Sanchia McCormack plays Charlie in the show (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Sanchia McCormack plays Charlie Brodeur, the owner of the local pawn shop.

Sanchia has previously held a recurring role on EastEnders as DC Sally Booth.

She’s had a lot of small roles on some very big series including Doctor Who, Sex Education, Silent Witness, The Crown and Broadchurch.

Djinda Kane plays Simone Brodeur, Charlie’s wife. (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Djinda Kane plays Simone Brodeur, Charlie’s wife.

Simone is young, cute and bold with her sense of style. She has Charlie wrapped around her little finger.

Djinda is also best known on French television, but recently stars in Netflix‘s Marseilles and the film Uncorked.

Who has guest starred on the show?

Felicity Du Jeu features as Adele Berger, the PA to Judith and Jeremy, you might recognise her as DC Stella Goodman from Waking The Dead.

The second episode of the show features a special guest star – Paul Chuckle. He appears as Gloria’s father Trevor.

One half of the Chuckle Brothers, the comedy duo rose to fame for their children’s programme ChuckleVision.

Paul has also been in Benidorm.

Paul O’Grady also has a special appearance on the show!

Doctors actress Olivia Caffrey guests star as Barbara and Peter Gaynor features as Rory White.

Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent co-create the show (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Who writes The Madame Blanc Mysteries?

Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent are co-creators of The Madame Blanc Mystery series.

Sally Lindsay came up with the concept of the show whilst behind the scenes of Still Open All Hours.

She says: “Me and Johnny Vegas set up an office to work in at Pinewood Studios. I came up with The Madame Blanc Mysteries while waiting for my scenes!”

Sally was also inspired by the bigamy storyline she was involved with in Coronation Street, which she’d always wanted to explore further.

She also wondered if she could channel her love of antiques into the project.

She created Jean White, a widowed antiques dealer who travels to the French village of Sainte Victoire to sort out her husband’s affairs.

Once Sally and production companies got the green light for the series from Channel 5, she enlisted writing partner Sue Vincent to co-write the scripts together.

“When Sally told me the idea for the show, it was complete, utter, instant love!” says Sue.

“I wrote the first 20 pages straight away – we had such a vision of the world we wanted to create. It was the biggest blessing to be able to write such a bright, warm show during extraordinary times.”

Sally and Sue are teaming up once again to write the second season of the show.

Behind the Scenes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Where is The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Acorn TV set and where is it filmed?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is set in France in the village of Sainte Victoire.

In real life, Montagne Sainte Victoire is a limestone mountain ridge in the South of France which extends over 18 km, with villages such as Vauvenargues providing inspiration for the show’s setting.

Although mainly set in France the series was actually filmed on the islands of Malta and Gozo.

Producer Andy Morgan shares this about turning Malta into the South of France: “I was always confident that we could create Sainte Victoire on Gozo. Once I set foot in the square there, it just felt absolutely right.

“We had our church, our police station and our pub – create some shop signs, dot some French cars around and you’re there if you use clever framing.

“When shooting we would close the square so that we could drive cars on the other side of the road, and simple things like that work really well.”

Are you a fan of The Madame Blanc Mysteries? (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

How many episodes of the show are there?

The first series of The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Acorn TV has six episodes, each an hour long.

The second season will continue with a Christmas special this December, and six other episodes will air in 2023.

What is The Madame Blanc Mysteries theme song?

If you’ve wondered what the theme tune for The Madame Blanc Mysteries is – here’s your answer!

The theme tune is Passing Through by Hague and White.

Sally Lindsay’s husband musician Steve White also wrote the score for the whole show!

Jean White starts a new life in Sainte Victoire (Credit; Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Everything to know about the Jean White character

From a modest Northern background, Jean has always been fascinated by the past.

Over time she has become one of the most respected Antique dealers in the business.

Her eye for detail is almost Sherlockian, using a unique method of deduction, breaking down the different elements of the antique and by a process of elimination, eventually pinpointing the origins of even the most unusual treasures.

When Jean moves to Sainte Victoire, her acute observation skills with antiques inevitably spill over to help the local police solve crimes, something which, to her complete surprise she absolutely excels.

Where can I watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is available on AcornTV, so if you have a subscription with the streaming platform you can watch it there!

The first series also aired on Channel 5, and the second series will too.

You can catch re-runs on Channel 5 and on My5 too!

The show is also available to buy on Amazon Prime.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return this December with a Christmas special on Channel 5.

