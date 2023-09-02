The Long Shadow on ITV: First look trailer of Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe drama with all-star cast

A new trailer for Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe ITV drama The Long Shadow has dropped – and it is assured to chill viewers to their bones.

The Long Shadow depicts the desperate five-year police hunt for one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers.

The seven-part series, consisting of hour-long episodes, focus on the lives of Sutcliffe’s victims, as well as those of the investigating police officers.

It is based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s account of the case, and hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports.

Furthermore, the synopsis suggests The Long Shadow will “speak to the societal issues of the past while highlighting alarming parallels between these terrible crimes and tragic events in our more recent history”.

Additionally, it postures: “One murder has the power to cast a long shadow and this case plunged a whole society into darkness.”

David Morrissey in character as DCS George Oldfield in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV)

Who is in The Long Shadow ITV cast?

The Long Shadow comes with an all-star cast. It includes Toby Jones and David Morrissey as investigating officers DCS Dennis Hoban and DCS George Oldfield respectively.

Joining them is Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson, Katherine Kelly (Emily Jackson), and Daniel Mays (Sydney Jackson).

Line of Duty star Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson (Credit: ITV)

Other top-notch acting talent on board includes Shaun Dooley, Stephen Tompkinson, Ruth Madeley, Dorothy Atkinson, Rob James-Collier, and Charley Webb.

Furthermore, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Molly Wright, and Liz White have important roles, too.

While the new trailer doesn’t give a glimpse of every big name performer in the series, it does give viewers an eerie sense of what will unfold.

Additionally, Liz White plays the role of PS Meg Winterburn (Credit: ITV)

Detectives are shown visiting crime scenes as voiceovers contain snippets of witness accounts. Additionally, Jill Halfpenny as victim Jacqueline Hill’s mother Doreen Hill speaks to reporters as the manhunt is underway. And Toby Jones as DCS Hoban peers inquisitively as the investigation continues.

Toby Jones plays DCS Dennis Hoban in The Long Shadow (Credit: ITV)

When is Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow on ITV?

The Long Shadow is scheduled to air on ITV this month, in September. However, an exact start date is yet to be confirmed.

