The Long Call: Who did Jenny Platt play in Coronation Street and which of her co-stars did she marry in real life?

When Bryony Chorley appears on screen in new ITV drama The Long Call, some Corrie fans might think: ‘I know that face!’ And they’d be right – as actress Jenny Platt was a Weatherfield regular for nearly three and a half years in the 2000s.

Jenny, now 42, left Corrie in early 2008 when her character Violet Wilson did a runner with Jamie Baldwin.

However, she also made another one-off appearance in the role in 2011 for a Coronation Street special set in London.

Jenny Platt played Violet Wilson in Corrie (Credit: YouTube)

The Long Call star Jenny Platt – what happened to her Corrie character?

Violet Wilson was introduced to the cobbles in October 2004 as a former pupil of Ken Barlow and a mate of Sean Tully.

She mistakenly believed her boyfriend Jamie was gay – but he was actually having an affair with his stepmother Frankie.

Sadly, a pregnant Jenny later lost her and Jamie’s baby. But she did become pregnant again, after forming a pact with gay pal Sean.

Their son Dylan is still a Corrie character but Jenny was seen departing the street in a hurry in February after patching things up with Jamie.

Jenny Platt, right, as Jeanne in Versailles (Credit: Twitter)

Which Corrie co-star did Jenny Platt marry in real life?

It seems life imitated art for Jenny and Jamie Baldwin actor Rupert Hill – they wed in 2013.

According to internet reports, they are parents to a daughter together.

What else has Jenny Platt starred in?

According to IMDb.com, Jenny has subsequently appeared in Scott & Bailey, and Doctors twice, since her Corrie stint.

She has also played three different roles in Casualty between 2004 and 2017.

Most recently Jenny appeared as Jeanne in several episodes of historical drama Versailles.

She is also a voiceover artist.

The Long Call cast includes Juliet Stevenson, Pearl Mackie, Ben Aldridge, Martin Shaw and Anita Dobson (Credit: ITV1)

Which other stars are in The Long Call cast?

Ben Aldridge leads the all-star cast of The Long Call as DI Matthew Venn.

His partner in the investigation, DS Jen Rafferty, is played by Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie.

Declan Bennett, who appeared in EastEnders as Charlie Cotton, plays DI Venn’s husband Jonathan.

Judge John Deed Martin Shaw stars as Dennis Stephenson. And stage favourite Juliet Stevenson brings Dorothy Venn to life on screen

Other cast members include Walford soap legend Anita Dobson as Grace Stephenson and TV comedy regular Neil Morrissey.

The Long Call airs over four nights on ITV1, starting on Monday October 25 at 9pm.

