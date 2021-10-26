The Long Call viewers praise show for ‘important’ and ‘wonderful’ representation of male gay couple

The Long Call on ITV won praise from viewers over its representations of the gay community in last night’s opening episode (Monday October 25).

The ITV crime drama began its four-episode run and featured the UK’s first male gay TV DI – Matthew Venn, played by Ben Aldridge.

And viewers loved the “important” representation.

What is The Long Call on ITV all about?

The Long Call tells the story of DI Matthew Venn, who has moved back to his Devonshire hometown of Ilfracombe.

He has a lot on his plate – his father has died and he’s barred from the funeral by his deeply religious mother.

Matthew and the team also have to investigate a murder of a mysterious man, who years before had killed a little girl in a drink-driving incident.

However, at home things seem stable for Matthew – he lives with his loving, supportive husband Jonathan (Declan Bennett).

Was good to see, not just a gay copper but in a lead role too. Well done @ITV #TheLongCall 🏳️‍🌈 — ❌💖🏳️‍🌈The Brown Family🏳️‍🌈💖❌ (@BrownFamily2001) October 26, 2021

I enjoyed the first episode of #TheLongCall tonight its interesting cant wait till the next episode tomorrow night. And for the main character DI Venn to be gay thats some good representation 👌 and Pearl Mackie is great in this too — Chloe Stothers (@CSRizzoli23) October 25, 2021

I thought #TheLongCall was terrific. Cracking story, excellent cast & it looks stunning. Plus a primetime gay detective and his husband played by two out gay actors. This representation is important. — Stewart Bain (@_Stewart_Bain) October 25, 2021

#thelongcall is just wonderful already. Gay representatives were relegated to the comedy character or ill in the 70s/80s. Now we have Ben Aldridge, a regular guy, great job, great marriage and it’s not been crowbarred in. Its a part of the story. #itv #benaldridge — Paul Graham (@PGUK78) October 25, 2021

How did viewers react to Matthew and Jonathan?

Viewers absolutely loved seeing a gay couple in lead roles on a primetime drama, and praised the show for its representation.

One wrote on Twitter: “Was good to see, not just a gay copper but in a lead role too. Well done @ITV #TheLongCall.”

Another said: “I enjoyed the first episode of #TheLongCall tonight.

“[It’s] interesting cant wait till the next episode tomorrow night. And for the main character DI Venn to be gay that’s some good representation [OK hand emoji].”

A third commented: “I thought #TheLongCall was terrific.

“Cracking story, excellent cast & it looks stunning. Plus a primetime gay detective and his husband played by two out gay actors. This representation is important.”

Finally, a fourth said: “#thelongcall is just wonderful already.

“Gay representatives were relegated to the comedy character or ill in the 70s/80s.

“Now we have Ben Aldridge, a regular guy, great job, great marriage and it’s not been crowbarred in. Its a part of the story. #itv #benaldridge.”

Who plays Matthew’s husband, Jonathan?

Viewers of The Long Call on ITV also recognised the actor who plays Matthew’s husband, Jonathan.

Actor Declan Bennett appeared in EastEnders as recently as 2017, playing Dot’s grandson Charlie Cotton.

He first appeared in 2014 and stuck around for a year before returning in 2017.

The Long Call continues tonight (Tuesday October 26) at 9pm on ITV