The Long Call: 6 burning questions we have after episode 2… is Christopher Reasley really the killer?

Episode two of The Long Call played out tonight on ITV (Tuesday October 26), and the plot thickened considerably.

With suspects beginning to form before our very eyes and backstories to all the characters coming together, we’re getting a clearer idea who might have killed Simon Walden.

So what are our key questions after an enthralling episode?

**WARNING – SPOILERS AHEAD**

Matthew’s got his work cut out (Credit: ITV)

The Long Call on ITV: What WAS going on between Rosa and Walden?

Missing church teen Rosa was thankfully found alive, and no doubt in tomorrow night’s episode we’ll find out more about her relationship with Walden.

However, even though we saw the contents of Walden’s laptop – with someone telling to stay away from Rosa – we still don’t know what went on between them.

For instance, why did they meet at the chalet?

Gaby loved Walden (Credit: ITV)

Is Gaby a psycho?

Gaby’s in all sorts of bother after tonight’s episode.

Walden’s former housemate revealed that she was actually having an affair with him… enjoying regular bouts of nookie with him at the chalet.

She also revealed – check THIS out – that she was carrying his baby.

And yet she has the motive to have killed him. She was clearly in distress at the ending of their relationship, despite what she told the police.

And why was she painting a portrait of Venn… and then smudging it all at the end?

Maurice is protective over Lucy (Credit: ITV)

Could Maurice have harmed Walden?

Old mutton-chops Maurice comes over as fiercely protective of his daughter, Lucy.

And when he saw her kiss someone from the centre, he went ballistic.

He decided to confront the young lad and told him he’d better watch out – he’d do anything to protect his vulnerable daughter.

So can we extrapolate this out and say that he was capable of harming Walden as well? Perhaps he, too, got close to Lucy at The Woodyard.

Reasley is looking very dodgy (Credit: ITV)

What was the relationship between Christopher Reasley and Walden?

Caroline came clean about her father and why she distrusts him so much.

She told boyfriend Ed that they were involved in a car smash when she was young, which killed her mother.

Caroline is convinced that Christopher was drinking that day and that he has tried to cover things up ever since.

But why did Reasley take a Non Disclosure Agreement out on Walden? What did he want him to keep quiet about?

Who was telling Walden to stay away from Rosa?

Which leads us to… Venn and the team managed to hack into Walden’s laptop, where they found messages on app with a mystery person.

The mystery person told Walden to stay away from Rosa.

But why? And who was it?

The Long Call on ITV: Why did Christopher Reasley buy Rosa the necklace?

The final frames from this episode saw Venn and Jen take a look at some newly unearthed CCTV footage.

It showed Reasley at a jewellery shop buying the necklace that Rosa’s mum had found in her room.

So why was Reasley buying this necklace, and what relationship did he have with Rosa?

Was he a lover? Or perhaps even her secret father?

The Long Call continues tomorrow night (Wednesday October 27) on ITV at 9pm