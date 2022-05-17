The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix: Is it based on the film and is there a season 2?

The Lincoln Lawyer is a must-watch new Netflix series – here’s all you need to know, including its connection to the famous film of the same name.

The new drama follows LA lawyer Mickey Haller as he runs his law practice from the back of his very nice car.

Restarting his business following a surfing accident, Haller takes on a new investigation with twists, turns, and a few famous faces along the way.

Mickey Haller’s movie alter-ego, better known as Matthew McConaughey (Credit: YouTube/Lionsgate)

And yes, there is in fact a Matthew McConaughey movie with exactly the same name.

And although they share a few similarities, you definitely don’t need to have seen the movie to love the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gripping new drama…

Read more: Our Father on Netflix: Who was Doctor Donald Cline and how many kids did he father?

What’s The Lincoln Lawyer about?

The show follows Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer, as he resumes his life following a surfing accident and subsequent painkiller addiction.

He’s offered the case of his life, and doesn’t hesitate to take it. Cue the hardest investigation he’s ever dealt with, pushing his considerable talents to their limit.

The car’s as big a star as Rulfo in Netflix’s drama (Credit: Netflix)

Is his client the cold-blooded killer the cops make him out to be, or is there more going on? Haller keeps digging until the explosive truth comes out.

And he does all that while working with not one but two former wives.

No spoilers, but it’s a ton of fun.

Is The Lincoln Lawyer based on the film?

While both share The Lincoln Lawyer title and some of the characters, the stories are completely different.

And both are based on the super-successful series of books, written by author Michael Connolly.

The Matthew McConaughey movie loosely follows the first novel, also titled The Lincoln Lawyer. And yes, it is unnecessarily confusing.

McConaughey plays Mickey in the feature-length version, with a certain amount of, shall we say, bad boy style.

But for Netflix, Mickey is less about bad boy antics and more about LA charm.

Like the movie, the series incorporates some elements of the first novel, but mostly takes its events from The Brass Verdict, the second book in the series.

And the incredible pedigree doesn’t end there.

The show is produced by the people behind courtroom classics such as Ally MacBeal, Boston Legal, and The Practise.

So you know it’s going to be proper legal eagle stuff.

And yes, both Mickeys do business out of their absolutely gorgeous Lincoln Town Cars, which is how the name came about.

But the best part is, as the series is stand-alone, it’s not a problem if you’ve never seen the movie, or read the books.

Read more: What have the cast of 365 Days: This Day done before the saucy Netflix film?

Who’s in The Lincoln Lawyer cast?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who plays Mickey, is probably best known for playing Narciso in Netflix’s From Dusk Til Dawn series.

But he’s also worked with the likes of Kenneth Branagh in 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express.

You might also have spotted him alongside Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in The Magnificent Seven, and Viola Davis in 2018’s Widows.

Rulfo is joined by Becki Newton, who you probably remember from her incredible turn in Ugly Betty.

Scream’s Neve Campbell plays Mickey’s first ex-wife, Maggie (Credit: Netflix)

She’s Mickey’s right-hand girl and second ex-wife, Lorna.

His first ex-wife, Maggie, also appears in the show and will likely be familiar to everyone.

Scream’s Neve Campbell plays the long-suffering former Mrs. Haller who also just happens to be an up-and-coming LA lawyer.

Where is it streaming?

The Lincoln Lawyer is streaming on Netflix right now!

All 10 episodes are available for your binging pleasure whenever you’re ready.

Read more: OPINION: Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal lets its viewers down with shamefully bad ending

Will there be a season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

There’s no word from Netflix at the time of publication as to whether or not Mickey will ride again.

But given that the show was number one not long after release, there’s plenty of hope that we’ll see The Lincoln Lawyer once more.

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream now on Netflix.

What did you think of the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.