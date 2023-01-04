The Light In The Hall on Channel 4: Plot, cast, episodes and start date for Welsh drama

The Light In The Hall is a Channel 4 drama and we’ve got everything you need to know it from cast to plot and start date.

The Wales-based drama was originally released in Welsh earlier in 2022, but Channel 4 are now airing the English language version!

Here’s everything you need to know…

Alexandra Roach plays Cat Donato in the drama (Credit: Channel 4)

What is The Light In The Hall about?

The Light In The Hall was originally made by Welsh broadcaster S4C under the name Y Golau, but the English language version is now finally coming to Channel 4.

It follows journalist Cat Donato who is obsessed with the murder of Ela Roberts, a girl from her town that had been a part of her close circle of friends.

But prior to her murder, Ela was made an outcast for a silly teenage fight that Cat had done her best to forget.

Meanwhile, Ela’s mother, Sharon, has never got over what happened to her daughter. A quiet gardener named Joe Pritchard was arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA was found in his caravan.

But Joe never shared why he killed Ela or what he did with her body.

When the news of Joe’s parole hearing and his possible release reaches Cat and Sharon, the two women confront the past and the part they played in Ela’s final days.

Cat wants the truth and Sharon wants to confront the man who killed her daughter.

The drama will unfold as the women fight to find out if Joe Pritchard did kill Ela, why he did it (if he did) and where her body is.

The drama also stars Joanna Scanlan as Sharon (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is in the cast of The Light In The Hall?

Alexandra Roach stars as journalist Cat Donato. You might recognise her as Zoe Sterline in Viewpoint, Diana Parker from Sanditon and DS Joy Freers from No Offence.

Joanna Scanlan plays Ela’s mother Sharon Roberts. She has recently starred as Ma Larkin in The Larkins and is also known for starring in BBC drama Getting On, as well as No Offence.

Iwan Rheon, who plays Joe Pritchard, is best known for playing Simon Bellamy in Misfits and Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones.

Keeping Faith star Catherine Ayers also stars as Greta.

Annes Elwy, Morgan Hopkins and Ioan Hefin also feature in the drama.

The Light In The Hall start date: How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes in total of The Light In The Hall.

Each episode is an hour long.

Joanna Scanlan plays a woman determined to get justice for her daughter in The Light In The Hall (Credit: Channel 4)

Where was The Light In The Hall filmed?

The drama was filmed in West Wales in locations including including Llandeilo, Llandovery and Carmarthen.

It was filmed in both English and Welsh, with the Welsh version premiering on S4C last year.

Read more: Vardy v Rooney: Outpouring of sympathy for poor Peter Andre as he’s ridiculed in Channel 4 drama

The Light In The Hall start date: When is it on?

The Light In The Hall begins on Wednesday, January 4 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Episode 2 will air the following night on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm.

The rest of the episodes will follow on a weekly basis.

The Light In The Hall begins on Wednesday January 4 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Are you looking forward to this? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.