The Larkins star Bradley Walsh ‘earning £500,000 Christmas TV bonus’

The Larkins star Bradley Walsh should have a very, very merry Christmas, according to tabloid reports.

That’s because, according to the Mail, 61-year-old Bradders is set to be paid handsomely for his Christmas TV work.

Indeed, Bradley might be on the box more than anyone else over the festive period.

And as his shows are certainly set to occupy hours of the prime time telly schedules, many families will be celebrating with the light entertainment fave.

The Larkins cast for the Christmas special, including Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV)

What’s reported about The Larkins star Bradley Walsh’s ‘Christmas TV windfall’?

The Mail claims Bradley could receive a cool half a million quid as a Yuletide windfall.

But as well as already being part of several festive shows, the news outlet also suggests Bradley has been “inundated with offers from TV networks”.

An anonymous insider is quoted as saying: “Bradley might be everywhere this Christmas but trust me, he could have been on more shows.

“He has the pick of whatever he wants.”

What is Bradley Walsh’s net worth, according to media reports?

The tabloid also claims Bradders is worth a fair few bob, anyway.

Bradley has the pick of whatever he wants.

It is reported accounts filed by his company Wingit Productions indicate Bradley is worth about £12.3 million.

The Chase special on Christmas Eve will include Patrick Kielty, Lesley Joseph, Jenni Falconer and Judge Jules (Credit: ITV)

What other Christmas TV 2021 shows does Bradley Walsh star in?

As well as popping up as Pop Larkin on Christmas Day, Bradley also shows his face on Christmas Eve.

He stars alongside son Barney Walsh for Breaking Dad as the pair journey to Iceland. That show airs on ITV at 9pm.

But Bradders also appears in two festive episodes of The Chase for ITV.

Rev Richard Coles, Kate Silverton, Ruthie Henshall and Iain Sterling join Bradley for The Chase Christmas special on Boxing Day (Credit: ITV)

The first Chase Celebrity Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve ahead of Breaking Dad at 5.30pm.

A second special will be on Boxing Day at 5pm.

Meanwhile, over on BBC One, Bradley hosts a seasonal special of Blankety Blank on Christmas Day.

It features Angela Rippon, Richard E Grant, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Mel B and Danny Jones and airs at 7.25pm.

The Larkins airs on ITV on Christmas Day at 9pm.

