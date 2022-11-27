Selina Griffiths plays Alec Norman’s wife Norma in the ITV drama The Larkins.

In the final episode, Norma gets to play the hero as she tries to help Ma Larkin bail Pop out of jail.

So, who is Selina Griffiths?

Here’s everything we know about the famous television actress.

Selina Griffiths is a British actress (Credit: ITV)

Who is Selina Griffiths?

Selina Griffiths is a British actress who is mostly known for her performances in sitcoms.

Selina played Pauline Maltby in the ITV comedy series Benidorm.

She also took on the role of Connie Grace in the BBC Three series Cuckoo.

Selina trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama and has appeared in several plays.

She then made her professional stage debut at London’s Lyric Theatre in The Way of the World alongside Barbara Flynn, who she appeared in the TV series Cranford with.

Selina Griffiths plays Norma in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who does Selina Griffiths play in The Larkins?

Selina Grifiths plays Norma Norman in the ITV drama The Larkins.

Norma Norman is Alec Norman’s prissy wife.

The pair consider themselves as Pop and Ma’s rivals as they’re both jealous of the Larkin family’s popularity in the village.

They also enjoy boasting about their “wealth” and upper-class lifestyle.

Norma plays a significant role in the last episode of The Larkins.

She reveals to Ma, played by Joanna Scanlan, that Pop has been set up by the new family the Jerebohms.

She then talks with Pinkie Jerebohm, played by Morgana Robinson, and gets her to confess while PC Harness hides in the other room recording their conversation.

What a great plan!

How old is Selina?

According to Wikipedia, Selina Griffiths was born in 1969.

It is also reported that she is 52-53 years old.

Is Selina Griffiths married?

Selina Griffiths appears to be single.

There have been no records or mentions of any relationships for Selina Griffiths in the past.

Selina Griffiths played Pauline in Benidorm (Credit: Splash News)

Was Selina Griffiths in Benidorm?

Selina took on the role of Pauline in the iconic series Benidorm, in 2011 and later reprised her role in 2016 and 2018.

Pauline was Noreen’s daughter and Geoff’s adoptive sister.

She first appears in series four, causing trouble from the outset.

When she arrived on the scene, Pauline had already had two failed marriages and was in the process of a second divorce.

But her bad luck didn’t end there.

From losing her knickers going down a waterslide to accidentally killing Janey’s dog, disaster seemed to always follow her!

Talking about her character, Selina told Digital Spy: “She’s larger than life. She’s Noreen’s daughter, so she’s Johnny Vegas’ character’s sister. You find out she’s been living in South Africa. She left home quite early, went off around the world, married a South African, lived there for quite a few years.

“Then she got divorced and married a Saudi, lived there for a bit, she has just got divorced from him or is in the process of getting divorced.

“At the end of all that she is unwillingly shackled to her mother again, and onwards to Benidorm where she really doesn’t want to be.”

However, Selina had a rather hard time playing her character’s drunk scenes.

In an interview with What To Watch, she said: “Doing so many drunk scenes as Pauline can be hard. It takes much more concentration than doing anything else.

“Of course, the whole thing about being drunk is the person being very relaxed, but it’s difficult to look that way when you’re sitting there turning purple in a swimsuit. But it’s great fun acting drunk because you don’t get to do it that often.”

Who did Selina play in Cuckoo?

Selina plays Connie in the BBC Three sitcom alongside many other famous actors including Greg Davies, Helen Baxendale and Andy Samberg.

Connie is Lorna’s best friend and colleague at the Estate Agents.

Connie is mother-of-two who abandoned her dream of professional singer, but she still secretly wishes that she was Lady Gaga.

Talking about her character on the show, Selina told BBC: “Connie is a wife, mother and estate agent, though not necessarily in that order of importance. Appearances are very important to her, as are people’s perceptions of her and her family.

“Her relationship with her son, Zeb, could probably keep an army of therapists busy for years.”

What has The Larkins star Selina Griffiths been in?

Selina has appeared in many television shows including Doctor Finlay and The Smoking Room.

In 2007, Selina played Miss Caroline Tomkinson in the BBC One series Cranford.

Caroline Tomkinson was Augusta’s younger sister who set her sights on Dr. Harrison as she was determined to not stay a spinster like her sister.

In 2011, she then appeared as a frightened passenger in the comedy series Come Fly With Me, which was written by Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

Viewers can also spot Selina in an episode of ITV’s Midsomer Muders and BBC’s Father Brown.

Is Selina Griffiths related to Annette Crosbie?

Famous actress, Annette Crosbie OBE, is Selina’s mother.

Annette became an icon when she starred in BBC’s One Foot in The Grave, playing Victor’s kind-hearted wife, Margaret Meldew

She also managed to win the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress twice!

The actress became known for her very bold and feisty characters, including her role in the film Calendar Girls.

Speaking to Blockbuster, Annette confessed that she wasn’t bothered about not wearing a bra in the film.

She said: “That wasn’t a big deal for me. I’m not too bothered about the way I look from the waist up. Had anybody told me to take my clothes off from the waist down, that would have been a different matter altogether.”

Fans may also recognise her from appearing in an episode of After Life alongside Ricky Gervais.

Selina’s father, Michael Griffiths, is also a famous actor.

Michael appeared in The Professionals, Sam the Man and South Pacific.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

The last episode of The Larkins season 2 will air on Sunday, November 27 on ITV.

Did you enjoy the second season of The Larkins? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.