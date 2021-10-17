The Larkins continues this Sunday and one particular character has got everyone talking – so who plays the Vicar in the ITV1 series?

Peter Davison’s portrayal is not your average Vicar, that’s for sure!

You’ll more likely hear him swearing than praying…

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and his character.

Peter Davison as the Vicar in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays the Vicar in The Larkins on ITV1?

Peter Davison stars as the Vicar in The Larkins.

The character is a sweary vicar who likes to gossip, have a drink, and even enjoys the odd ciggie!

In fact, in episode two, the Vicar takes part in a village pram race with a lit cigarette dangling dangerously from his lips.

He’s lacking in loyalty of any kind (not even to God), but very much part of the furniture in The Larkins.

And, understandably, the viewers love him!

Peter Davison plays the Vicar in The Larkins – what has he been in before?

Peter Davison rose to fame as young vet Tristan Farnon in the BBC One adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small in the 1970s.

TV fans will perhaps know Peter best as The Doctor in Doctor Who between 1981 and 1984.

He became the Fifth Doctor, squeezed between Tom Baker and Colin Baker.

Peter later starred as David Braithwaite in At Home with the Braithwaites and DC Dangerous Davies in The Last Detective.

The actor has also popped up in Sherlock, Unforgiven, Gentleman Jack, and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Most recently, he played circus ring master Mr Percival in Call the Midwife, and Henry Reynolds in Life.

Peter Davison’s Vicar is a foul-mouthed, nicotine-stained villager (Credit: ITV1)

What is Peter Davison’s age? What is his real name?

Peter Davison was born April 13 1951 in Streatham, London.

His real name is Peter Malcolm Gordon Moffett.

He is currently 70 years of age.

Peter Davison wife – who is the actor who plays the vicar in The Larkins married to?

Peter Davison has been married three times, most famously perhaps to actress Sandra Dickinson.

In 1973, Peter Davison – 21 at the time – married teacher Diane Russell.

They divorced two years later.

In 1978, Peter married American-British actress Sandra Dickinson, with whom he had daughter Georgia.

They divorced in 1994.

Peter Davison married his third wife, actress and writer Elizabeth Morton, in 2003.

The couple live in Twickenham and have two sons, Louis (born 1999) and Joel (born 2001).

Peter Davison and his third wife Elizabeth Morton (Credit: Splash)

The Vicar in The Larkins: Who is Peter Davison’s famous daughter?

Peter Davison’s daughter from his second marriage is actress Georgia Tennant (née Moffett).

In a cute twist, Georgia married actor David Tennant in December 2011, who played the Tenth Doctor.

In fact, all of Peter’s children have followed their dad Peter into acting.

Louis Davison played the part of Victor in Tim Burton’s film, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, released in 2011.

He’s also appeared as Parker Whitfield in BBC One’s Holby City, Geoffrey Charles in Poldark and Simon in Find Me in Paris.

Joel Davison has made a name for himself in theatre, and has also appeared in small TV parts.

The Larkins continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV1.

