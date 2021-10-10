The Larkins is like a warm hug on a Sunday night, but it’s also great for guest stars gazing – including Barney Walsh!

Alongside an amazing cast of TV’s finest, lead by Barney’s dad Bradley Walsh, the series throws in some great appearances, too.

The new adaptation of the classic novel The Darling Buds of May by H.E. Bates is bulging with famous faces.

Here’s everything you need to know about who guest stars in The Larkins.

Peter Davison as the Vicar in The Larkins on ITV1 (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The Larkins: Bradley Walsh reveals he was crushed by a pig during filming

The Larkins guest stars: Peter Davison as the Vicar

Peter Davison, 70, guest stars as the foul-mouthed Vicar in the series.

TV fans will know Peter as The Doctor in Doctor Who between 1981 and 1984.

He’s also famous for portraying Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small, David Braithwaite in At Home with the Braithwaites and DC Dangerous Davies in The Last Detective.

Peter has also popped up in Sherlock, Unforgiven, Gentleman Jack, and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Most recently, he played circus ring master Mr. Percival in Call the Midwife, and Henry Reynolds in Life.

Johnny Delamare is played by Robert Bathurst in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s weight gain on the set of The Larkins means he needs new suits for The Chase!

Robert Bathurst plays Johnny Delaware

Robert Bathurst also joins the cast as Johnny Delamere.

The actor, 64, is definitely most famous for portraying David Marsden in Cold Feet from 1997 to 2020.

He’s also played Ed Howzer-Black in Toast of London, Sgt. Arthur Wilson in Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes, and Prime Minister in Cockroaches.

Robert starred as Lord Thomas Davenport in Dracula, Sir Anthony Strallan in Downton Abbey, and Ed Lynch in Wild at Heart.

He’s been on our TV screens ever since 1977!

The Larkins guest stars: Amelia Bullmore is Miss Edith Pilchester

Amelia Bullmore will portray Miss Edith Pilchester.

Amelia, 57, is known by viewers for her role in Scott and Bailey.

She played DCI Gill Murray from 2011 to 2014.

Amelia has also portrayed Rachel Liebermann in Vienna Blood, Eliza Priestley in Gentleman Jack, and Olivia in Deep State.

She played Lauren in Power Monkeys, Vicky Fleming in Happy Valley, and Caroline Price in Ashes to Ashes.

Amelia Bullmore portrays Ms Edith Pilchester in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Barney Walsh guest stars in The Larkins

Fans of Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad will be thrilled to hear that Barney Walsh will also appear in the series.

He’ll play PC Harness in episode one.

Barney has starred in a few TV shows before, including Law and Order: UK, Doctors, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Indulgence.

Meanwhile, Casualty’s Kriss Dosanjh will play Brigadier.

He played Ashok Masum in the BBC medical drama, as well as Haalim Khalil in Intruder, Hassan Habeeb in Coronation Street, and Mr. Sandhu in This is England ’90.

Waking the Dead’s Wil Johnson plays Old Reg.

Selina Griffiths plays Norma Norman.

Not only is actress Selina the daughter of One Foot in the Grave’s Annette Crosbie – who she sounds exactly like! – she’s also starred as Pauline Maltby in Benidorm.

Other roles include Connie in Cuckoo, and Caroline Tomkinson in Cranford.

The Larkins starts on Sunday October 10 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

Do you recognise Barney Walsh in The Larkins? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.