Bradley Walsh takes on the role of Pop Larkin in the new ITV1 drama series The Larkins – but who joins him in the cast?

There’s a mix of well known faces, as well as some newcomers in the new adaptation of the classic novel The Darling Buds of May by H.E. Bates.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Larkins cast.

The Larkins cast: Bradley Walsh is Pop Larkin

Actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh, 61, portrays Pop Larkin.

The beloved character was previously played by David Jason in The Darling Buds of May between 1991 and 1993.

In the new adaptation, Bradders plays the cheeky anti-establishment farmer.

Of course, Bradley is best known for his roles as Edward ‘Woody’ Dexter in Night and Day, Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, and Graham O’Brien in Doctor Who.

He’s also a popular game show host.

He presents The Chase, Blankety Blank, and Take Off with Bradley and Holly.

Joanna Scanlan plays Ma Larkin

Actress Joanna Scanlan, 59, stars as Ma Larkin in the heartwarming ITV1 series.

Ma is the matriarch of the family, with a heart of gold.

Joanna is best known as a comedic actress.

She’s perhaps best known for the role as Terri Coverley in The Thick of It from 2005 to 2012.

Joanna also portrayed DI Vivienne Deering in No Offence from 2015 to 2018.

She’s also played Nancy in Stella, Sister Den Flixster in Getting On, Toria in Heading Out, and Nana V in Puppy Love.

The Larkins cast: Sabrina Bartlett portrays Mariette Larkin

Sabrina Barlett portrays Mariette Larkin in The Larkins, the role made famous by Catherine Zeta Jones in The Darling Buds of May.

The 30-year-old is most famous for playing Siena Rosso in the Netflix bonkfest Bridgerton.

She’s also played Abigail Turner in Victoria, Princess Isabella in Knightfall and Keren Smith in Poldark.

Sabrina has also popped up in Game of Thrones, Midsomer Murders, Holby City and Doctor Who.

Tok Stephen is Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton

Tok Stephen portrays Mariette’s love interest Charley.

He arrives to inspect the Larkin family taxes, but gets a lot more than he bargained for!

Tok is relatively new to our TV screens, and The Larkins is only his fourth TV role so far.

He previously portrayed Charles Todd in Grantchester, Mason Marles in Holby City, and Ben Coogan in Holby City.

Tony Gardner is Alec Norman

Tony Gardner, 57, plays Alec Norman in The Larkins.

TV viewers will most definitely recognise the actor John from Last Tango in Halifax, and Ivan Schloss in Stella.

Known for his comedic roles, Tony has also portrayed Brian Johnson in My Parents are Aliens, Michael in Lead Balloon and Dan Miller in The Thick of It.

He’s also popped up as Mr. Sunderland in Gentleman Jack, and Chief Supt. Hillman in Innocent.

The Larkins cast: Stephen Hagan is Tom Fisher

Stephen Hagan stars as Mariette’s OTHER love interest Tom Fisher.

Stephen has played Ryan Hathaway in The Cut, David Canning in Injustice and Rich Clayton in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

He’s a Northern Irish actor, who’s married to Scottish star Wendy Wason.

The Larkins cast: Seeta Indrani is Miss Chand

Seeta Indrani portrays Miss Chand, the head teacher of the village school in The Larkins.

The actress, 58, is perhaps best known for playing W.PC Norika Datta in The Bill from 1989 to 1998.

She’s also portrayed Dr. Lily Hassan in Doctors, Ms. Brenda Kiely in The Cafe and Harita in Catastrophe.

Who plays the kids in The Larkins?

With the exception of Sabrina Bartlett who portrays Mariette Larkin, all of the kids are played by relative newcomers to TV.

Davina Coleman plays Zinnia Larkin, while her real life sibling Rosie Coleman stars as Petunia Larkin.

Liam Middleton portrays Montgomery Larkin, Lola Shepelev is Victoria Larkin and Lydia Page plays Primrose Larkin.

The Worst Witch fans may well recognise Lydia as Mildred Hubble, a role she played in 2020.

Who else is in The Larkins cast?

Peter Davison portrays the Vicar in the series.

TV fans will know Peter as The Doctor in Doctor Who between 1981 and 1984.

Robert Bathurst – aka David Marsden in Cold Feet – also joins the cast as Johnny Delamere.

Scott and Bailey actress Amelia Bullmore will portray Miss Edith Pilchester, while Casualty’s Kriss Dosanjh will play Brigadier.

Meanwhile, Selina Griffiths plays Norma Norman, Natalie Mitson stars as Pauline, and Wil Johnson plays Old Reg.

The cast also includes Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill, Matthew Bates as TV presenter, Karl Collins as Mr Rance, and Louis Gaunt as Eddie.

George Hannigan plays Jasper, Bernadine Pritchett is TV nun, Jasmine Raymond stars as Mrs Rance, and Tom Xander portrays Brian.

Is Barney Walsh in the cast of The Larkins?

Fans of Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad will be thrilled to hear that Barney Walsh will also appear in the series.

He’ll play PC Harness in episode one.

The Larkins starts on Sunday October 10 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

