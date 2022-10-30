Angela Snow in The Larkins: In-depth profile of actress Katherine Kingsley

Katherine Kingsley is back playing the fabulous Angela Snow in The Larkins.

Angela Snow was a new arrival to the town last series and her stunning good looks sent many villagers’ heads in a spin.

So who is the actress?

Here’s everything we know about Katherine Kingsley.

Katherine Kingsley was nominated for three Olivier Awards (Credit: ITV)

Who is Katherine Kingsley?

Katherine Kingsley is a British actress who was born and raised in Cambridge.

It was during her childhood that Katherine’s path into a successful acting career began.

She told Cambridge Independent: “I started doing a Saturday morning drama group with a lady called Jackie Cunningham and that was my route into drama.

However, she recalled: “I stopped doing it in my teens and fell out of it.”

But she eventually picked it back up again when she was 18.

Katherine studied with the English National Opera’s The Knack, before she went to study acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Katherine was born into a very artistic family.

Her father is a retired architect and an accomplished artist.

Her mother is also keen artist, having studied for an MA at the University of Cambridge.

She also shared that her brothers are very talented in art too.

Katherine said: “I’ve got three brothers – one is a writer, one is an artist and another is a town planner. I’m a bit of a black sheep really…”

The actress is also a three-time Olivier Award Nominee.

Katherine received the nominations for her performances in Piaf, Singin’ In The Rain and The 39 Steps.

Katherine Kingsley plays Angela Snow in the ITV comedy series The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who does Katherine Kingsley play in The Larkins?

Katherine Kingsley plays Angela Snow in the ITV comedy drama.

The star recently returned to the cast for series two alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan.

The glamorous Angela Snow arrived in the village last season.

When Angela was first introduced to the town, she set tongues wagging and added extra fuel to the fire that Pop and Ma were philandering.

Katherine Kingsley is married to a fellow actor (Credit: ITV)

How old is Katherine Kingsley?

Katherine Kingsley on December 24, 1981.

This means that she is 40 years old.

Is Katherine Kingsley married?

Katherine Kingsley is married to Dominic Tighe.

Dominic is also an actor who’s starred in Hotel Portofino and Suspicion.

He also features in Mary Poppins Returns alongside Emily Blunt.

The pair married in 2014 and are still happily together.

Talking about her wedding, she told the Daily Mail: “Dom and I married at Babington House, Somerset, last June. I am saving my Claire Pettibone wedding dress for posterity. If I don’t have a daughter, I’ll give it to one of my beautiful nieces.”

Katherine Kingsley as Angela in The Larkins flashing some thigh above her stockings (Credit: ITV)

What else has Katherine Kingsley been in?

In 2013, Katherine played the role of Helena opposite David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in the Michael Grandage Company’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

She also played Christine Colgate in the West End production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

In addition to her stage work, Katherine worked in plenty of TV shows including The Bill and Casualty.

She also played Mrs Grayson in the BBC Three comedy Bad Education alongside Jack Whitehall.

Katherine even worked opposite Jude Law, Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman in the film Genius.

Katherine Kingsley is about to star in the film adaptation in the musical Matilda (Credit: ITV)

What is Katherine Kinglsey doing now?

Katherine is about to star in Tim Minchin’s film adaptation of the hit musical Matilda.

The actress will be starring alongside Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch in the 2022 film.

Katherine will play Matilda’s evil stepmother neglects her daughter and side-lines her physical and emotional needs.

But, little does she know, that Matilda happens to be both a child prodigy and a magic wielder.

The next episode of The Larkins will air on Sunday, October 30 on ITV.

