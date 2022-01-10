The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? on Channel 4: Where is Louise Woodward now?

It’s been 25 years since the tragic death of baby Matthew Eappen, and the subsequent trial of his nanny – but where is Louise Woodward now?

The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? is a C4 documentary which re-examines the trial of Louise Woodward.

The three-part series looks at the evidence from the British au pair’s murder trial in 1997.

It includes interviews with witnesses, defence, prosecution and jury – but Louise is noticeably absent.

So where is Louise Woodward now?

A jury found Louise Woodward guilty of second-degree murder (Credit: Photo by Kevin Wisniewski/Shutterstock)

Where is Louise Woodward now and how old is she?

Louise returned to the UK following her release from prison.

Martin Bashir interviewed her in a special edition of the BBC’s Panorama.

Almost 25 years on from the trial, Louise Woodward currently lives in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

Louise, now 43, has her own family with her businessman husband Antony Elkes, who she married in 2013.

In January 2014, Louise and truck hire company boss Anthony welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

During her pregnancy, Louise spoke to the Daily Mail.

She said: “I know there are some people waiting for me to have a baby so they can say nasty things.

“It upsets me but that is not going to stop me leading my life…

“I am entitled to enjoy my life.

“I am not going to apologise for being happy.”

Louise graduated with a degree in law, but now works as a dance teacher.

Matthew Eappen, seen here with his family, died while under Louise Woodward’s care (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Louise Woodward and what was she accused of?

Louise Woodward was an 18-year-old au pair accused of shaking eight-month-old Matthew Eappen to death.

After finishing her A-levels in 1996, the teenager flew to the US on a gap year.

Cheshire-born Louise worked for an au pair agency in Boston.

Doctors Sunil and Deborah Eappen hired Louise to look after their young sons Matthew and Brendan.

However, just days later – on February 09 1997 – the nanny made a 911 call.

She told them that she had found baby Matthew unconscious.

Tragically, the baby died from a fractured skull in the Children’s Hospital in Boston.

A specialist at the hospital said that Matthew had died of ‘shaken-baby syndrome’.

During the trial, ‘Killer Nanny’ Louise was found guilty of second-degree murder.

A judge sentenced her to life.

However, just 10 days later, this was reduced to involuntary manslaughter after an appeal.

Louise was sentenced to 279 days in prison, which was the time she had already served so she was freed.

She always stated her innocence.

Martin Bashir interviewed Louise in a BBC interview (Credit: YouTube)

The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? on C4

The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? looks at the trial of Louise Woodward.

The three-part C4 series looks at the evidence from the British au pair’s murder trial in 1997.

It includes interviews with witnesses, the defence, and the prosecution.

Members of the jury openly discuss the factors that influenced their decision for the first time.

The first episode focused on the case against Louise Woodward.

It included exclusive access to the prosecution team, and the paramedic who treated baby Matthew.

The second episode delves into the defence case.

It examines how members of Louise Woodward’s legal team set out to prove that she didn’t shake baby Matthew Eappen to death.

They believed his injuries were caused earlier.

The concluding episode focuses on the case against Louise Woodward.

Contributions come from the prosecution team.

The investigating detective and the paramedic who treated Matthew Eappen also appear.

They reveal why they believe the au pair DID shake the eight-month-old to death.

The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? continues on Monday January 10 and Tuesday January 11 2022 on Channel 4 at 9pm. All episodes are available on All 4.

