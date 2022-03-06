Lucy Boynton in The Ipcress File: Is she still with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Rami Malek?

The Ipcress File has been reworked into a new six-part series starting on ITV this Sunday (March 6) starring gorgeous Lucy Boynton.

The show’s cast is led by Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole as Harry Palmer, a role made legendary by Michael Caine in the 60s movie.

Lucy plays his glamorous assistant slash big love interest.

But what else is there to know about her? Let’s find out, shall we?

The Ipcress File’s Lucy Boynton has been acting since she was a child (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lucy Boynton?

Lucy Boynton is dual national UK/US actor, born in New York.

She went to school in Blackheath, South London. Lucy decided she wanted to be an actress at the age of ten when a drama teacher told her “acting was not playing pretend; it was understanding the human mind and why people function as they do”.

How old is Lucy Boynton?

Lucy was born in New York on January, 17, 1994.

As of March 2022, this makes her 28 years old.

How tall is Lucy Boynton?

She’s only a diddy little thing.

According to sources, Lucy is a diminutive 5 feet and four inches.

If you are one of those who prefers your celebrity heights in metric, that’s about 164cm.

Who does Lucy play in The Ipcress File?

Lucy plays Jean Courtney, assistant to smuggler-turned-spy, Harry.

Not only does Jean help the hapless Harry through some of scrapes, there’s also more than a few love vibes between them.

What else has she been in?

Now this young lady has a very impressive acting CV.

She started acting young, playing the role of a young Beatrix Potter in the biopic, Miss Potter. She was only 12 at the time.

A famous quote of Lucy’s is: “I want to be an actress when I grow up. Actually, I don’t want to wait until I’m grown up. I want to be a child actress. I want to be an actress before I’m 13.”

Brava, Lucy.

Business or pleasure for Jean and Harry? (Credit: ITV)

Since then she’s been in ITV’s Lewis, Netflix drama Gypsy, Prime’s Modern Love, The Politician on Netflix and smash movie Bohemian Rhapsody. She played Freddie Mercury’s partner, Mary Austin.

On playing Mary, Lucy said: “Being part of the Queen story and knowing what Freddie Mercury went through before he died of AIDS has really shown me how far we’ve come in fighting this disease.” Freddie died from the disease back in November 1991.

Lucy’s also been super busy filming stuff that’s going to be hitting screens in the next year or so.

One of the biggies is playing Marianne Faithful in the long-awaited biopic, Faithful. The movie was announced and due to start shooting in 2020 but has been held back due to ongoing Covid situation.

She’ll also be popping up in Netflix chiller, The Pale Blue Eye.

Is Lucy Boynton married?

Lucy isn’t married or engaged (as far as we know, but some famous people like to keep these things private.)

What we do know is that she’s dating her Bohemian Rhapsody co-star, Rami Malek.

They’ve been quite tight-lipped about the romance between them but have been spotted at several high-profile events together since 2018, when they started dating.

Back in 2018, Lucy took to her Instagram to share with her followers that she’d had a wisdom tooth removed.

The actress captioned the shot: “Lost some wisdom today but the upside is ma boyfriend’s gonna be gettin a jazzy homemade necklace for his bday.”

Which obviously sent fans wild. One commented: “ugh the cutest couple ever!!!! Freddie really up there in heaven just repeatedly throwing a cupid arrow at you two.”

That kinda gives us all the feels, tbh.

But the cute romance was confirmed in 2019 when Rami won the Best Actor oscar for his role as Freddie.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,”

The couples keep their romance lowkey (credit: plashnews)

“You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

The couple are usually very protective of their relationship and don’t share any details on their public social medias.

But they can occasionally be seen indulging in a tiny bit of PDA – we’re talking hand-holding here, guys – on the red carpet.

Is Lucy Boynton related to Emma Roberts?

Emma Roberts is the niece of Hollywood legend, Julia Roberts.

She’s also famous for her roles in Wild Child, Unfabulous and Hotel for Dogs.

While she’s not related to Lucy – unless they are keeping it very, very secret – they did star together in a 2015 movie.

It was called The Blackcoat’s Daughter, is pretty creepy, and their characters aren’t entirely separate from each other, which is probably where the confusion came from.

Can Lucy Boynton sing?

Weirdly, one of the most popular questions asked about Lucy is whether or not she can sing.

Despite being in Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, there doesn’t appear to be much evidence of Lucy singing on film at all.

But that doesn’t mean that she can’t!

Lucy could well be keeping yet another of her skills up her sleeve to dazzle us all with later.

Does Lucy Boynton have Instagram?

She does. But if you’re hoping to log on to Lucy’s IG to get a glimpse into her inner world, don’t hold your breath.

Lucy’s Insta is a place for her to promote her work stuff rather than her personal stuff.

One thing she does often share however, are the books she’s reading.

Some of her recent reads include: Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (Agatha Christie), Misfits: A Personal Manifesto (Michaela Coel) and Open Water (Caleb Azumah Nelson).

Lucy’s heroes

With such a huge amount of amazing female actors both dead and alive, there is a lot for her to choose from.

But, previously, when asked this question, Lucy said: “The people I look up to most are actresses such as Kate Winslet and Amy Schumer, who have never been size zero and are judged on their bodies of work, not their bodies.”

