The Investigation on BBC Two: Who was Kim Wall and why was she killed?

The Investigation on BBC Two is a new true crime drama retelling the grisly tale of Kim Wall’s murder.

The six-part subtitled dramatisation begins on Friday (January 22 2021).

It charts Kim’s disappearance, her death and the arrest of the murderer.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk stars in Danish drama The Investigation (Credit: BBC Two)

Who was Kim Wall?

Kim was an award-winning freelance journalist born in Sweden.

She got a dual master’s degree in journalism and international relations at Columbia University in New York City.

She wrote about a variety of topics for the likes of The Guardian, The New York Times and Time.

Kim lived with her Danish boyfriend Ole Stobbe in Copenhagen at the time of her death.

What happened to Kim Wall?

Kim disappeared after boarding a midget submarine in Køge Bugt, Denmark, to interview designer Peter Madsen.

The UC3 Nautilus did not return to Refshaleøen, Copenhagen, and was found sunken the following day.

Policeman Jens Moller charged the designer with murder, despite the lack of a body.

Eventually, Kim’s dismembered body was found.

Months of intricate detective work followed.

Peter Madsen is in jail for the murder of Kim Wall (Credit: YouTube)

How did she die?

Kim’s dismembered body parts were found in different locations around the area.

A cyclist found her torso washed up on a beach in the southwest of Amager on April 25 2018.

A post-mortem examination found 15 stab wounds, mostly in Kim’s groin.

On 6 October, police divers found two plastic bags in Køge Bay containing Kim’s head, legs, clothes and a knife.

Police divers found Wall’s arms in the bay on November 21 and 29.

Who killed Kim Wall?

Peter Madsen is currently in jail, after being found guilty of murder, indecent handling of a corpse and sexual assault.

Copenhagen City Court convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment on 25 April 2018 following a widely publicised trial.

At first, Peter claimed it was an accident.

He eventually admitted to dismembering Kim’s body.

The prosecution accused him of having tortured Kim before killing her by cutting her throat or strangling her.

Peter Madsen eventually admitted he had killed Kim Wall in a Danish documentary in September 2020.

Swedish journalist Kim Wall died doing the job she loved (Credit: YouTube/New Day Northwest)

What is The Investigation about?

The HBO six-part drama retells the tragic story of Kim Wall’s murder and how they caught her killer.

It stars Danish actor Soren Malling from The Killing and Borgen.

Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek also stars.

Oscar-nominated Tobias Lindholm directs.

The Investigation airs on Friday (January 22 2021) on BBC Two at 9pm and 9.45pm.

