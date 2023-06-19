Shocked The Idol viewers slam ‘sickening’ Jeffrey Epstein joke in latest episode

Viewers of HBO drama series The Idol have slammed a joke concerning Jeffrey Epstein in the episode 3 as “sickening”.

The US TV show stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in lead roles as aspiring pop star Jocelyn and cult leader Tedros respectively.

The second instalment of the series came under fire from some social media users last week for featuring scenes concerning masturbation and self-harm.

And while further x-rated scenes were included in the latest ep, viewers were left most staggered by a reference to the dead billionaire sex offender.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol episode 3 (Credit: HBO YouTube)

The Idol episode 3

It was revealed during the third episode titled Daybreak that Jocelyn’s late mother abused her for many years.

Additionally, manipulative nightclub owner Tedros continued to sink his claws into Jocelyn by taking her shopping.

Following a sex act in a car, Jocelyn’s managers are warned about Tedros. And later scenes showed Tedros physically abusing Jocelyn with a hair brush, as her mother had done.

But the most provocative moment came as Eli Roth’s Andrew Finkelstein character claimed Jocelyn ‘gave him IBS’.

“I’m [blank]ing [blank]ing more blood than a kid at Epstein’s island,” the offending line went.

Canadian singer The Weeknd plays self-help guru Tedros in The Idol episode 3 (Credit: HBO YouTube)

How viewers reacted to Jeffrey Epstein mention in The Idol script

Many of those watching at home were unequivocal about how disgusted they were to hear Epstein’s name mentioned as part of a “sickening” joke.

“OMG! Who the [blank] wrote this line? Absolutely sickening #TheIdol,” one outraged Twitter user wrote.

Another seethed: “That Epstein line in The Idol is sickening.”

“The Epstein joke in the recent episode of The Idol, what the [blank],” added another.

That Epstein line in The Idol is sickening.

“The Idol last night was truly sickening and disgusting… shame on you,” agreed a fourth unimpressed viewer.

A fifth complained:”I found the Epstein island joke in #TheIdol to be absolutely despicable.”

And someone else chipped in: “And with episode 3, I’m gonna stop watching The Idol.”

The Idol airs on Sky Atlantic and streams on NOW in the UK.

