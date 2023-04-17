The Hunt for Raoul Moat viewers criticise drama for ‘glamourising’ events: ‘Absolutely insensitive’

Critics have slammed The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV as “insensitive” and “sickening”, arguing that the series should never have been made.

The three-part series started on Sunday (April 16, 2023) and dramatised the horrifying murder of Chris Brown on July 3, 2010.

Actor Matt Stokoe stars as real-life killer Raoul Moat, who shot and killed his ‘love rival’ before going on to shoot his ex-girlfriend, and launching a campaign of terror against the police.

The drama series began by following Raoul after his release from prison. The first episode then recreated Raoul’s first crimes – the brutal shooting of Chris Brown and Samantha Stobbart.

While many viewers applauded the series for highlighting the grotesque crimes of Raoul Moat, others insisted that the person who commissioned it “should be sacked”.

Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat in The Hunt for Raoul Moat (Credit: ITV1)

Critics slam The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV1

Some ITV viewers believe The Hunt for Raoul Moat “glamorises” the awful events that happened just 13 years ago.

Critics slammed the series, calling it “absolutely insensitive” and “exploitive”.

One outraged viewer tweeted: “I cannot believe I have stumbled across #TheHuntforRaoulMoat trending. The repercussions for locals, those involved and their families were horrendous. It did not need raking up again. Bad call @ITV.”

Another said: “It feels weird to watch a show like #TheHuntforRaoulMoat because it’s packaged like an entertainment programme covering horrible, real life, tragic events and making money off it. It’s exploitive. I just hope that at least some support was given to the real life people involved.”

A third blasted: “Whoever thought this series was a good idea should be sacked. Absolute insensitivity for those involved. #TheHuntforRaoulMoat.”

“Not entirely sure how I feel about this being broadcast if I’m honest,” said another. “I’ve been looking forward to watching it, but is it just glamourising the events?!”

This was seconded by another, who wrote: “Not sure how I feel about #RaoulMoat drama on ITV. Apparently it concentrates on telling the victims’ stories – rather than pathetic coward Moat, but I feel for the victims’ families – poor David Rathband and Christopher Brown RIP. Glad Gazza has been left out of it too.”

Others commented on the fact that the crimes occurred in living memory, with the victims’ families, and Raoul Moat’s children and parents still alive.

One more triggered viewer said: “Really don’t think things like this need to be shown or dramatised on TV! #TheHuntforRaoulMoat #raoutmoat #sickening.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat focuses on the victims – including murdered Chris Brown and his girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, played by Josef Davies and Sally Messham (Credit: ITV1)

Praise for The Hunt for Raoul Moat

The TV drama gained many fans, too, with one tweeting: “Binge-watched #TheHuntforRaoulMoat and it was so gripping! The cast were incredible.”

Another said: “Wasn’t going to watch, but it was on… Pretty good so far… Lots of wrong’uns about, but always remember, most people are good people. #TheHuntforRaoulMoat.”

A third simply wrote: “#TheHuntforRaoulMoat. Decent drama so far.”

What have the families involved said?

While the writer Kevin Sampson told ED! the relevant families WERE consulted, some of those connected to the real life events have also spoken out.

Raoul Moat’s estranged father Peter Blake claims that Moat’s children are his biggest victims and that the new show will simply “traumatise” them further.

Meanwhile, the sisters of Samantha Stobbart, who survived being shot, have also criticised ITV for making the series.

Samantha’s sister Kelly Stobbart says ITV “doesn’t understand the impact” it will have on the families of his victims.

Her other sister Claire, who lives in Tenerife, also criticised the ITV drama. Taking to social media she said: “It’s always the same, every year they’re trying to make a few quid. Dramas, documentaries. By 2030, it’ll be a film.”

ITV said in a statement: “World Productions reached out to all families affected by Moat’s crimes.”

Read more: The real reason Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne isn’t featured in The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV

The Hunt for Raoul Moat is currently available to watch on ITVX.

Do you agree with critics of The Hunt for Raoul Moat? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.