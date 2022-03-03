The Holiday viewers all saying the same thing after anti-climax twist

Viewers of Jill Halfpenny‘s new series, The Holiday, were all saying the same thing about the huge twist at the end of episode two last night (Wednesday, March 2).

Many were unimpressed with the twist, claiming they already knew what was going to happen!

What happened on Jill Halfpenny’s series, The Holiday?

The four-part drama continued last night (Credit: Channel 5)

The second episode of the four-part drama aired last night, and once more, viewers were divided.

Last night’s episode saw the drama ramp up, with Kate (Halfpenny) convinced her husband is sleeping with one of her three friends.

Viewers got to learn a bit more about some of the supporting characters too – Jake and Lucy in particular.

Lucy seems to be hiding something and is very paranoid. Meanwhile, Jake quite clearly has some issues of his own, taking disturbing enjoyment from bullying nine-year-old Daniel.

Elsewhere, Kate, in an attempt to find out who the mysterious ‘Coral Girl’ is on Sean’s phone, sent a text to her, pretending to be her husband, asking to meet.

The episode ended with Kate hiding out in the woods, waiting for ‘Coral Girl’, only to see her friend Izzy turn up. Is Izzy the one who’s sleeping with Kate’s husband?

Viewers won’t have to wait long to find out, as the next episode airs on Channel 5 tonight (Thursday, March 3)!

What did viewers say?

Some claimed they’d seen the twist coming (Credit: Channel 5)

Despite the twist at the end of episode two being a shock to many, some viewers claimed that they’d seen it coming a mile off!

They took to Twitter to discuss it.

“I guessed it last night who Coral Girl was, it’s like joining the dots,” one viewer said after the episode had ended.

“I guessed that bit last night,” said of the twist. “It’s not transferred to the screen well at all. I hope the book was better.”

“Interesting and slightly obvious,” a third said of seeing Izzy turn up at the end of the episode.

“I did guess Izzy. I’m hoping it’s not a red herring,” another wrote.

What else was said about Jill Halfpenny’s new drama, The Holiday?

Viewers are still divided over The Holiday (Credit: Channel 5)

Like the first episode of the drama, the second episode of The Holiday received a mixed reaction from viewers.

Some were very unimpressed with the new Channel 5 drama.

“Normally I’m a huge fan of British dramas, but #TheHoliday on #Channel5 is sucking the life out of me. Too slow and long-winded. #Disappointed” one viewer tweeted.

“What a load of old tosh,” another said.

However, some viewers were enjoying the show!

“What an absolutely brilliant second episode of #TheHoliday,” one viewer said. “Can’t wait for episode 3.”

“Really enjoying #TheHoliday so far on #channel5,” another tweeted.

“To be honest I actually like this, it’s probably realistic of what happens in certain circles!” a third wrote.

The Holiday continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

