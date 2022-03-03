The Holiday episode 3: 6 things we are frantically scratching our heads about

Woah! The Holiday episode 3 ended with a shock death on Channel 5.

Warning! There are *spoilers* ahead so don’t read any further if you haven’t caught up on the first two yet.

Kate (Jill Halfpenny) was furious after Izzy turned up for a fake rendezvous with her husband Sean (Owen McDonnell) but has she really been sleeping with him?

It’s all much more complicated than we even realised.

Here are our need-to-knows after ep 3.

Izzy getting too close for comfort in The Holiday episode 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Meet the cast of Channel 5 drama The Holiday including Jill Halfpenny and Owen McDonnell

1. So, Izzy is Coral Girl in The Holiday on Channel 5?

After scowling at Rowan through ep 1 and Jenny in ep 2, Kate turned her woman-scorned glare at Izzy. The mum-of-two has convinced herself that single, childless Izzy (Cat Simmons) is the friend Sean’s been hooking up with.

Kate became angrier and angrier as Izzy seemed to infiltrate herself in the lives of her family, even hissing ‘I’ve got this’ at her when Lucy stormed off.

Who will she be accusing next? Odette?

But it did look like Izzy and Sean are hiding something after she found them scuffling near the cliffs as the fire broke out.

2. And Rowan’s not having an affair then?

No. She’s pregnant. And after four miscarriages, she’s been scared to tell hubby Russ in case something goes wrong.

Kate convinced her to tell Russ and all is well.

With one couple, at least.

3. Is Alistair a creep?

He mentioned his ‘students’ confiding in him several times and Jenny said the sex-tape news would be ‘less creepy’ coming from her.

Sean was outraged when Lucy screamed, ‘Get the (BLEEP) away from me!’ and punched Alistair who was in Lucy’s room.

But is Alistair a creepy perv? Or is he just trying to help with a situation that he doesn’t have the full details on?

Whatever the text said it caused Jake to breakdown (credit: Channel 5)

4. What was in the text everyone seemed to receive?

Sean, Lucy, Jake and Jenny all received a text at the same time.

It clearly made Lucy very upset. But not as much as Jake, who broke down in tears when Lucy asked him if he’s alright.

Then Jenny was seen sobbing too and wanted to talk to Sean about it. Are the four of them implicated in the same thing?

5. What did Jenny mean when she said ‘one day you will thank me’?

Jenny told a bemused Alistair, “You don’t know what I do for this family, but one day, you will thank me,” after refusing to talk about Lucy and Jake in front of Kate.

But what did she mean by this? Cryptic!

Terror for Lucy as fire broke out in The Holiday on Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Channel 5 to air brand new drama The Holiday but what’s it all about?

6. Did Kate push Izzy over the cliff in Channel 5’s The Holiday?

Kate was very angry with Izzy, convinced she was trying to steal her family. She was also first on the scene when Izzy fell to her death on the rocks.

We’re no detectives, but she didn’t look very sorry or shocked either.

Did Kate’s paranoia lead to murder?

The Holiday ends tomorrow night on Channel 5 at 9pm

What did you think of The Holiday episode 3? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.