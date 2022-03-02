The Holiday viewers all asking the same thing after episode one

Viewers of the new Channel 5 drama The Holiday were all saying the same thing after episode one last night (Tuesday, March 1).

Many viewers took to Twitter to complain that they didn’t know what was going on!

New drama The Holiday on Channel 5

Jill Halfpenny as Kate (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5’s new four-part drama, The Holiday, launched last night, but many viewers were left confused as to what the show is about.

The new drama, starring the likes of Jill Halfpenny (The Drowning), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), and Cat Simmons (The Bill) is based on the book of the same name by T.M Logan.

Read more: The Holiday review: Is Sean Jake’s dad? And 6 other questions about the Channel 5 thriller

On a family holiday to Malta, Kate (Halfpenny) finds out a shocking secret – her husband is having an affair with one of her friends.

To make things worse, the friends she suspects are on holiday with them.

As Kate closes in on who she thinks might her husband is having an affair with, she realises too late that the stakes are much higher than she ever thought.

Because someone is willing to kill to keep the affair a secret.

What did viewers say about new drama, The Holiday?

The first episode aired last night (Credit: Channel 5)

Whilst the plot may sound pretty straightforward, some viewers were very confused as to what the first episode of the show was actually about.

Some thought it started slow.

“Well not sure what to make of episode 1 of #TheHoliday yes it was very slow and I’m ever so slightly confused by the flashbacks but I’ll definitely stick with it,” one viewer said.

“Watched the first episode of #theholiday & couldn’t really tell you what happened apart from everyone was always on their phones doing something,” another said.

“#TheHoliday Can’t really get into this, anyone else struggling?” a third tweeted.

“Haven’t got a [bleeping] clue what’s going on,” another moaned.

“I’ve no idea what’s going on but looks [bleep] lol,” a fifth laughed.

What else did viewers say about the show?

Shaun O’Callaghan Wade plays Jake (Credit: Channel 5)

It seems that the majority of viewers weren’t impressed by what they saw from last night’s opening episode.

“This is [bleep]. It’s one of those dramas you can watch whilst mostly being on your phone,” one viewer said.

“#TheHoliday might well be the worst thing I’ve ever seen on TV,” another said.

Read more: The Holiday on Channel 5 cast: Jill Halfpenny joined by host of famous faces in new drama

However, not everyone hated it though! Some viewers enjoyed the opening episode of the new drama.

“Well that was tense and satisfying. Beautiful setting yet so claustrophobic. Wonderful casting. Congratulations to team,” one viewer said.

“#TheHoliday We’re in luck second part on tomorrow don’t have to wait till next week how lucky is that,” another wrote.

The Holiday airs every night this week at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

What did you think of The Holiday’s first episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.