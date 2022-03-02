The Holiday episode 2: 6 questions we need addressing in new Channel 5 drama

The Holiday episode 2 raked up even more drama and tension between Kate and her friends.

In the first episode, we saw Kate – played by Jill Halfpenny – begin to suspect husband Sean of sleeping with one of the three women they’re holidaying in Malta with.

But it turns out Kate has made mad accusations before – and got it very wrong.

So what’s going on? Here’s what we need to know after episode 2.

Kate in The Holiday episode 2 endured the most awkward night out ever (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: 7 burning questions we have after episode 1 of The Holiday on Channel 5

1. Does Kate even like her friends?

Obviously she’s got some beef after finding messages that seem to suggest one of them is sleeping with her husband, but she doesn’t seem to like her pals much anyway.

She cruelly put Jenny, Izzy and Rowan on the spot during their awkward night out, asking why no one told her about Sean and Jenny’s one-night stand.

And she’s been super quick to suspect each one of her so-called besties. Makes us wonder why she came on the holiday in the first place.

2. Has Sean got money troubles Kate doesn’t know about?

Sean, played by Killing Eve’s Owen McDonnell, is definitely a man with issues, but are they the issues his wife thinks he has?

She thinks he’s sleeping with one of her best friends after finding some dodgy messages on his phone, but has she got it right? The messages aren’t actually explicit and she’s got it wrong before.

Sean has mentioned money a few times, so could he actually be struggling with secret debt that Kate doesn’t know about?

3. What’s wrong with Lucy?

Kate and Sean’s teenage daughter very clearly has something going on. She’s super paranoid that she’s being filmed, first accusing Alistair and then her own brother. Poor Daniel was only doing his homework.

And why was she crying so much on the film Daniel had made?

There’s something Lucy is keeping to herself, and it seems like Jenny’s son, Jake, knows about it. What’s her secret?

Jake has some big issues (credit: Channel 5)

4. Is Jake a psychopath?

We already know there’s something a bit unhinged about Jake but this ep confirmed it.

He clearly enjoys bullying Kate’s son, Daniel. And who gives a nine-year-old boy a knife?

He wasn’t very remorseful when he hit Jenny in the face with a ball either.

Jake was rattled when Lucy mentioned going home, snapping back that he was never going home. Ever. What’s happening at home?

What’s Jenny hiding? (credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Meet the cast of new Channel 5 drama The Holiday

5. What’s Jenny’s secret?

Jenny’s drunken behaviour alarmed Kate, but she wouldn’t tell her what was going on when Kate pulled her up on it.

Kate’s convinced that Jenny wants to confess that she and Sean are having an affair, but is it something else?

Jenny’s husband, Alistair, has also sensed all is not well with his wife and wants to know what she’s hiding. Is she really having an affair or is it something to do with her son’s volatile behaviour?

She tearfully confessed to Kate that she’s been struggling with Jake for years. “It’s been awful,” she said.

“He threatened one of his teachers at school. And they wanted to go to the police.”

6. So is Izzy sleeping with Sean?

Kate craftily sent the mysterious Coral Girl a message from Sean’s phone asking to meet.

She then hid out in the woods and waited to see who turned up.

When Izzy arrived on the scene, Kate became convinced that she’s the one Sean’s having an affair with.

She’s suspected literally everyone now and is probably going home with no friends and a wrecked marriage. Be careful, Kate.

The Holiday continues on Channel 5 at 9pm tomorrow night.

What do you think of The Holiday on Channel 5? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.