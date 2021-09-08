The Holden Girls review
The Holden Girls viewers deliver verdict on show and Amanda Holden might want to look away

The BGT star's new show aired on E4 last night (September 7)

By Joshua Haigh

Amanda Holden may not be happy with viewers’ review to her new show, The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle.

The E4 series began last night (September 7), and it got a mixed reaction from viewers, to say the least.

The new mockumentary follows the BGT star and her grandmother, Myrtle, who is played by Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis.

The show also features a string of famous faces, including Ben Shephard who featured in last night’s first episode.

Sadly, however, after viewers finally got their first glimpse of the new show not everyone enjoyed what they saw.

the holden girls review amanda holden
The Holden Girls began last night (September 7), and the reviews are in… (Credit: Channel 4)

The Holden Girls review

“I caught less than ten seconds of #mandyandmyrtle but that was more than enough for me to know with some degree of certainty that it is beyond doubt the worst show ever made,” said one baffled viewer.

“Is this really what entertainment has come to #mandyandmyrtle FFS!” said a second fan.

A third viewer tweeted: “As terrible as The Holden Girls is, I can’t stop watching it.”

“The Holden Girls… what a complete load of trash! Is Amanda that hard up for cash?” said a fourth confused fan. 

Another added: “Whoever greenlit this show should be imprisoned.”

the holden girls review amanda holden
Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis star in the new mockumentary (Credit: E4)

However, not everyone hated Amanda’s new show.

In fact, some viewers can’t wait for the next episode.

“Brilliant, we all need a Myrtle in our lives after lockdown #theholdengirls,” said one amused fan. 

A second tweeted: “So many people against a bit of fun on the #theholdengirls hashtag lmao. Just tune out if you don’t enjoy it. I thought it was hilarious!”

“Watching #theholdengirls and I like it,” joked a third viewer. 

A fourth added: “A brilliant end to the day when you can spend an hour just laughing out loud!”

Opening up about the show before it aired, Amanda said: “I’m delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan.

“The apple never falls far from my tree and in this series she will certainly be keeping me on my toes.”

