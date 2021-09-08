Amanda Holden may not be happy with viewers’ review to her new show, The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle.

The E4 series began last night (September 7), and it got a mixed reaction from viewers, to say the least.

The new mockumentary follows the BGT star and her grandmother, Myrtle, who is played by Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis.

The show also features a string of famous faces, including Ben Shephard who featured in last night’s first episode.

Sadly, however, after viewers finally got their first glimpse of the new show not everyone enjoyed what they saw.

The Holden Girls began last night (September 7), and the reviews are in… (Credit: Channel 4)

The Holden Girls review

“I caught less than ten seconds of #mandyandmyrtle but that was more than enough for me to know with some degree of certainty that it is beyond doubt the worst show ever made,” said one baffled viewer.

“Is this really what entertainment has come to #mandyandmyrtle FFS!” said a second fan.

As terrible as The Holden Girls is, I can’t stop watching it 😩😩 — poppy (@soppypanderson) September 8, 2021

In these troubling, combative times it's nice to know that Twitter can all come together on some issues and agree that The Holden Girls is, without doubt, the worst TV programme ever made. — Deacon Gusset (@deacongusset) September 8, 2021

The Holden Girls…………what a complete load of trash! Is Amanda that hard up for cash? — mel preston (@melpreston9) September 7, 2021

I have to say #theholdengirls isn't as bad as I thought. Its worse. — Sarah (@StageySarah) September 7, 2021

E4 should m just cancel it and pretend it never happened 😩😭🤣 #theholdengirls — Chloè (@cocobriggsxo) September 7, 2021

Read more: Amanda Holden shares Instagram photo of her mum and daughters on holiday

A third viewer tweeted: “As terrible as The Holden Girls is, I can’t stop watching it.”

“The Holden Girls… what a complete load of trash! Is Amanda that hard up for cash?” said a fourth confused fan.

Another added: “Whoever greenlit this show should be imprisoned.”

Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis star in the new mockumentary (Credit: E4)

However, not everyone hated Amanda’s new show.

In fact, some viewers can’t wait for the next episode.

“Brilliant, we all need a Myrtle in our lives after lockdown #theholdengirls,” said one amused fan.

Read more: Who IS playing Amanda Holden’s nan? Meet the suspects!

Brilliant, we all need a Myrtle in our lives after lockdown #theholdengirls — Sandra Devlin (@Kilcroney) September 7, 2021

Just catching up on the holden girls show with @AmandaHolden and @lemontwittor . OMG it's brilliant — Debbie Garland (@DebbieG02662234) September 8, 2021

Watching #theholdengirls and I like it. So that’s me off to the funny farm. — Mike Fordham (@mikefordhamvids) September 7, 2021

A second tweeted: “So many people against a bit of fun on the #theholdengirls hashtag lmao. Just tune out if you don’t enjoy it. I thought it was hilarious!”

“Watching #theholdengirls and I like it,” joked a third viewer.

A fourth added: “A brilliant end to the day when you can spend an hour just laughing out loud!”

Opening up about the show before it aired, Amanda said: “I’m delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan.

“The apple never falls far from my tree and in this series she will certainly be keeping me on my toes.”

Did you watch The Holden Girls on E4? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.