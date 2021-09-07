Amanda Holden is celebrating the launch of her new series The Holden Girls, but away from screens, her life hasn’t always been an easy ride.

In 2012, the Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle star gave birth to her daughter, Hollie.

Problems quickly became apparent, and doctors realised Amanda, 50, could be in serious trouble.

They discovered that her placenta was attached to an internal scar from a previous caesarean section she had.

As a result, Amanda, who has a history of tough pregnancies, began losing large amounts of blood.

Amanda Holden has a new show with her ‘nan’ on E4 called The Holden Girls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden speaking in 2019: ‘I flat-lined for 40 seconds’

In 2019, the actress recalled the horrific time during an interview with The Sun on Sunday.

She confessed that for several minutes her husband, Chris, had no idea if she was going to be alive to see her daughter grow up.

Read more: Amanda Holden goes topless as she enjoys a solo holiday

“For seven minutes Chris didn’t know if I was alive or dead,” she said in 2019. “They literally ran out of my blood group in London. They had them on mopeds coming from everywhere with it.

“There was a moment where they said I had flat-lined for 40 seconds.

She added: “My heart stopped and I was literally moments from death. It was touch and go.”

Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis as Mandy and Myrtle in The Holden Girls (Credit: E4)

Read more: So who IS playing Amanda Holden’s nan Myrtle?

Amanda’s heart stopped beating for 40 seconds, but thankfully doctors were able to restart it and save her life.

Although she eventually made a full recovery, Amanda confessed that she was left with PTSD as a result.

“After that, I thought seriously about illness and assumed whenever I had a cough, it was lung cancer,” she told Radio Times in 2014.

“I’ve had therapy and was told I suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome… I assumed that PTSD was what people had in Afghanistan, and I haven’t fought a war, but maybe I have in a way.”

Meanwhile, Amanda’s new show, The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, starts tonight on E4 at 10pm.

The spoof documentary follows Myrtle as she moves in with her granddaughter and her family.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.