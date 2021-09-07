The Holden Girls: Amanda Holden’s tribute to her real nan Ethel

E4 spoof doc The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle (her ‘nan’) is finally here, so time to brush up on your knowledge of all things Amanda Holden.

The spoof documentary stars Amanda and prosthetically enhanced Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis, as her hilarious nan.

Who is Amanda Holden married to?

Amanda has been married to record producer Chris Hughes since 2008.

They starting dating in 2004, a year after meeting in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Hello magazine in 2019 Amanda said: “Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.

Amanda and ‘rubbish at romance’ husband Chris (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“He’s rubbish at romance, but he’s there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax.”

“He’s a proper bloke who looks after me. I’m a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship.”

Amanda was previously married to comedian Les Dennis, 67, for eight years.

They briefly separated in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey.

Efforts to save their marriage failed, and they split for good in 2003.

Do they have children?

Alexa ‘Lexi’ Louise Florence Hughes was born in 2006 and daughter Hollie Rose Hughes followed in 2012.

The couple previously suffered the heartbreak of a miscarriage in 2010 and the stillbirth of son Theo the following year.

Amanda also came close to death after delivering Hollie only months early.

I can only hope I’m as good a role model to my girls as she has been to me.

She later revealed she died for 40 seconds and was then in a coma, spending three days in intensive care.

Amanda says: “We are incredibly lucky to have our girls.”

Amanda with daughters Lexi and Hollie (Credit: Splash)

Has Amanda had plastic surgery?

Age-defying beauty Amanda celebrated her 50th birthday in February this year.

And as her Instagram followers know, she’s looking as youthful as ever.

So how does she do it?

In 2008 Amanda admitted: “Yes, I have had Botox… I was constantly frowning in the sun. I noticed crow’s feet coming and that’s when I had it.”

But she said she quit the injections after Hollie’s difficult birth.

Now she credits her youthful appearance to £700 collagen facials involving micro-needling.

The procedure uses tiny needles to puncture the skin, resulting in the body producing more collagen to repair the skin.

Amanda says: “I’ve noticed a real plumpness in my skin and it’s much tighter. It’s the best hour-long investment for looking at least five years younger.”

How did Amanda Holden rise to fame?

Amanda’s first ever television appearance was on the match-making show Blind Date in 1991 when she was just 19.

She graduated from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and went on to earn credits in a number of programmes.

In 2004, Amanda was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the West End production of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

She appeared in ITV Sunday night fave Wild At Heart and went on to appear in a string of hit shows and as Alice in another sitcom, Mad About Alice, alongside Jamie Theakston.

These shows included Smack the Pony, EastEnders, Hearts and Bones and Cutting It.

But it was her appearance as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent from 2006 which has made her one of TV’s most recognisable faces.

She also presents Heart Breakfast’s morning radio show alongside former co-star Theakston.

What’s Amanda Holden’s net worth?

Portsmouth-born Amanda is worth a cool £5 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

This is largely down to her Britain’s Got Talent appearances and subsequent product endorsements.

She also signed a £1 million deal with Virgin Records in 2019 and is working on an album.

Does Amanda Holden have a real-life nan?

Amanda’s real-life nan was called Ethel Thomas, but she sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 97.

The star took to Instagram to share her grief and some details about her ‘nanny’, alongside a picture of a blood moon.

Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis as Mandy and her nan Myrtle in The Holden Girls (Credit: E4)

She revealed: “My darling nanny has left us. She will live in our hearts forever.”

Amanda Holden has described her nan Ethel as her ‘ultimate role model’.

In 2017 she said: “My nan has an opinion on everything. From my hair (she prefers me with a fringe) to what I’m wearing on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

“Nan worked full-time in administration in an ice cream factory while raising a family.

“I can only hope I’m as good a role model to my girls as she has been to me.”

The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle is on E4 at 1opm today.

