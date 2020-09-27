The Hit List delighted BBC viewers with the return of the popular music quiz show and excited fans tuned in.

Hosts Rochelle and Marvin Humes were back to present the show and see which winning pair will come out on top.

The Hit List was back with hosts Rochelle and Marvin Humes. (Credit: BBC)

The Hit List fans shared their excitement at its return

The show returned to BBC One at 6.15pm and viewers headed straight to social media to share their happiness.

Fans were excited to see Marvin and Rochelle Humes back on their screen.

Catching up on the new season premiere of #TheHitList I’m so so happy it’s back @RochelleHumes @MarvinHumes they make me smile so so much, I feel so proud when I watch them on TV. — Nick (@NiickBoii) September 26, 2020

Some fans even revealed that the competitive nature of the show had them battling at home.

One viewer said: “Now we’re watching #TheHitList that I recorded earlier off BBC1. I do love this show. We get rather competitive here guessing the singers and songs.”

Another added: “Oh how I’ve missed screaming at the telly on a Saturday night – cheers @MarvinHumes #TheHitList.”

Winning couple Ben and Adam hit back at haters on social media. (Credit: BBC One)

Winning couple hits back at homophobic comments

However it wasn’t all positive comments whilst the show aired. Winning couple Ben and Adam found themselves the subject of some homophobic and hateful comments.

Guess I’ll wipe my tears with some crisp new bank notes after my boyfriend won us four grand.

One half of the winning couple, Ben tweeted:

Lots of homophobia tonight. Guess I’ll wipe my tears with some crisp new bank notes after my boyfriend won us four grand x #staypressed #TheHitList — Benjamin Kalsi (@benjaminkalsi) September 26, 2020

Partner Adam also shared his thoughts, saying the homophobia “jumped right out” on social media.

Many viewers of the show came out in full support for Ben and Adam, saying they “made their night”. One viewer replied: “I actually wasn’t going to watch it until I saw you lads at the start… it made my night, and the instant musical knowledge was very impressive!”

Another added: “Well done and don’t listen to any of the haters! You were both so good and brought so much fun to the show.”

A third shared: “You were both amazing, I was rooting for you both to win as soon as you were introduced. Love anyone with a passion for pop music! Congratulations to you both on winning.”

Another replied: “Ignore them! You were absolutely brilliant. You should be on every week.”

The Hit List viewers came out in full support for Ben and Adam. (Credit: BBC One)

Host Rochelle Humes showed off her pregnant bump

Hosts Marvin and Rochelle went down a storm with viewers, with many congratulating Rochelle on how beautiful she looks during her third pregnancy.

The This Morning presenter is due in just a few weeks with her little boy.

The Saturdays singer shared a bump picture to her Instagram recently as she showed off her “full term baby”.

She wrote: “And just like that, I’ve cooked a full-term baby.

“I know he’s not here yet but I’m feeling proud and third time round I’m still in awe of what the human body can do.

“My favourite line when Marv asks me what I’m doing is: ‘Growing a human, what are you doing?'”

