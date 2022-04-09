The Hit List host Marvin Humes on the ‘hardest time of his life’ after grieving family loss

Marvin Humes returns to our screens tonight (April 9) as the host of BBC One’s music quiz show The Hit List.

It sees pairs of contestants challenged to name as many songs and artists as they can – all against the clock. After they hear a short audio clip, the players must give the right answer and the fastest answer wins.

After three rounds, one of the contestants plays for a £10,000 prize.

Husband and wife Marvin and Rochelle host The Hit List together (Credit: BBC)

Former JLS star Marvin, 37, hosts the popular play-along competition along with his wife, 33-year-old Rochelle Humes.

How long have Rochelle and Marvin Humes been together?

The power couple have been together since 2010, after initially meeting for the first time in 2005, when former Saturdays singer Rochelle was 16.

Together, the inspirational pair share three children, Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina Raine, five, and Blake, one.

But one of Marvin’s biggest sadnesses is that his nan, Patricia, never got to meet any of them.

Describing her as his second mum, Marvin’s nan tragically passed away from cancer – the same week as his band JLS first reached number one in the UK.

She died just months before he got together with the love of his life, Rochelle.

Marvin said his nan would have ‘idolised’ wife Rochelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Humes news

With his career kicking off it should have been one of the happiest times of his life. But Marvin admitted it was actually the most difficult.

Speaking to the Daily Record in 2012, Marvin revealed that Patricia’s death rocked the whole band.

He said: “It was a really strange week because Beat Again went to number one and Nan passed away three days later.

“We were all really affected by it. We went through such joy and adulation of having our first number-one single, and then we lost Nan. It was probably the hardest time of my life.”

It even lead to the boys starting the JLS Foundation, which was set up to help a number of charitable causes, including Cancer Research UK.

JLS were catapulted to fame in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Patricia’s lung cancer was diagnosed in January 2009, just weeks after she proudly watched JLS perform in the X Factor final.

Sadly, the illness was too aggressive to treat. After two cycles of chemo, doctors had to break the news that there was nothing they could do to help the family. She passed away seven months later.

Marvin added: “She would have been an incredible great-grandma. She had so much love to give, and it’s sad that she won’t meet the baby.”

The Hit List will air on BBC One at 5.45pm.

