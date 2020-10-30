The Haunting of Bly Manor: Who Plays Dani Clayton?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the new Netflix gothic horror that’s sure to give you some serious thrills.

Victoria Pedretti plays American au pair Dani Clayton, who’s hired to look after two slightly creepy children in their vast country home.

However, soon after her arrival, Dani quickly realises that not is all as it seems as she begins to unravel the dark secrets that hide in Bly Manor.

Meanwhile, she’s also battling with her own ghostly past.

It’s a tale of love, loss and heartbreak, but who is the actress that plays Dani Clayton? Here’s everything you need to know about Victoria Pedretti…

Who is Victoria Pedretti?

American actress Victoria Pedretti plays Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Dani Clayton is employed to care for Flora and Miles, but she begins to unearth Bly Manor’s dark secrets while battling with her own ghostly past.

If you’re familiar with The Haunting, you’ll recognise Victoria from the first instalment of the anthology series, The Haunting of Hill House. Victoria played Nell Crain in the first series, alongside many of her Bly Manor cast members.

Read more: Best Halloween films: Top 10 scariest movies to watch this October

Dani Clayton at Bly Manor (Credit: Netflix)

What else has she been in besides The Haunting?

If you have a subscription to Netflix, you’re sure to recognise Victoria Pedretti.

Victoria’s breakout role was The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 before returning for its spin-off, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The 25-year-old actress also starred in the Netflix thriller You. She plays Love Quinn, starring alongside Penn Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey in the hit teen series Gossip Girl.

In addition to her TV roles, Victoria appeared as Lulu in the blockbuster film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Who else stars in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The Haunting of Hill House regulars all joined Bly Manor as entirely new characters. Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint, Kate Siegel as Viola Willoughby, Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave and Carla Gugino as The Storyteller/Old Jamie.

Newcomers to the series include T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose, Rahul Kohli as Owen Sharma and Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel.

The children, Flora and Miles Wingrave, are played by Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, respectively.

Amelia Eve plays Jamie in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Dani’s love interest.

Their story adds LGBTQ representation to the series, leading to the ending that’s both beautiful and devastating.

Read more: Is Harry Potter on Netflix?

Dani and her love interest Jamie (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a new series of The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Although a third addition to The Haunting franchise would delight fans, there’s nothing set in stone…yet.

Cast member Oliver Jackson-Cohen recently revealed to The Wrap that although he’s sure that the cast would “definitely collaborate and work with” the show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, again, there’s “nothing concrete.”

“It’s one of those where, if Bly Manor does well, then I’m sure conversations will happen with Netflix,” Oliver told Entertainment Weekly. “But it’s entirely up to Mike and entirely up to what ideas he’s got up his sleeve. But I think all of us would definitely collaborate and work with him again if the opportunity arose. There here is genuinely nothing concrete as of now.”

So there may be some more eerie episodes for fans to look forward to in the future.

Read more: Is The Haunting of Bly Manor among the least frightening ‘scary Netflix dramas’ ever?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming on Netflix now.

What do you think? Would you like to see a new series of The Haunting? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.