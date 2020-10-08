The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix: What is it based on?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is about to arrive on Netflix, and it’s set to give you some serious goosebumps.

Netflix’s next big supernatural horror drama is the follow-up to hit series The Haunting of Hill House.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Haunting of Bly Manor…

You won’t sleep easy after watching The Haunting of Bly Manor (Credit: Netflix)

Is The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix now?

The Haunting of Bly Manor airs on Netflix from Friday October 9 2020.

All nine episodes will be available to watch, with each instalment lasting 50 minutes.

Who will be in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The Haunting of Bly Manor features some of the same cast as its predecessor The Haunting of Hill House.

Although they are in different roles this time.

First of all, Victoria Pedretti returns to the anthology series in an entirely different role to the disturbed Nell Crain.

This time, she plays Dani Clayton, a governess who is tasked with looking after two unusual children.

Kate Siegal also appears after her role in The Haunting of Hill House.

She played Theodora Crain in the first series.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played Luke Crain, is another returnee in the new role of “charming” Peter Quint.

Henry Thomas, famous for his role as Elliot in E.T., played Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House.

Now he portrays Henry Wingrave in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Finally, Rahul Kohli stars as Owen, Tahirah Sharif is Rebecca Jessel and Years and Years star T’Nia Miller is Hannah Grose.

The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on Netflix in October (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Haunting of Bly Manor based on?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second instalment in The Haunting of Hill House anthology series.

The sequel is based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

Classified as both gothic fiction and a ghost story, the novella focuses on a governess to two children who becomes convinced that the grounds are haunted.

The events are based at a remote estate, adding to the spookiness.

Is Bly Manor a real place?

Bly Manor does not exist in real life, because it existed only in the imagination of author Henry James.

In the novella, it is never referred to as Bly Manor.

Instead its location is probably set in the Essex countryside.

The series was actually filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

The Haunting of Bly Manor follows a governess who becomes convinced her workplace is haunted (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Haunting of Bly Manor about?

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew.

They live at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen, groundskeeper Jamie and housekeeper, Mrs Grose.

But all is not as it seems at the Manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed.

At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone… Eek!

How many episodes is Bly Manor?

There are nine episodes in The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix.

Each instalment is 50 minutes long.

The episode titles for the new series are:

Episode One – The Great Good Place

Two – The Pupil

Three – The Two Faces Part 1

Four – The Way It Came

Five – The Altar of the Dead

Six – The Jolly Corner

Seven – The Two Faces Part 2

Eight – TBA

Nine – The Beast in the Jungle

Show creator Mike Flanagan directed several episodes as did Yolanda Ramke, Ben Howling, Ciarán Foy, Liam Gavin and Axelle Carolyn.

How scary is The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Early reviews say it is less scary than Hill House, which was sometimes terrifying…

Remember the awful lady with the bent neck?

Consequently, it’s said to be more hypnotic and intoxicating than outright horror, due to its romantic undertones.

The Haunting of Bly Manor comes to Netflix on Friday October 9 2020

