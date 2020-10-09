The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix has disappointed viewers, with many claiming it’s not at all scary!

The supernatural horror series, a successor to The Haunting of Hill House, is available to watch now on the streaming platform.

The first series, which isn’t connected narratively, was a reimagining of the classic Shirley Jackson novel and followed five siblings who grew up in America’s most famous haunted house.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, on the other hand, is a retelling of the 1898 ghost story The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What do viewers think of The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The series has divided opinion. A number of viewers admitted they didn’t find it scary, although some enjoyed it all the same.

One said on Twitter: “Well, this wasn’t scary but it sure was fun to watch. I enjoyed the ending. #TheHauntingofBlyManor.”

Read more: Netflix: Halloween films and TV series to watch this spooky season

Another tweeted: “Only managed one episode before work, but #TheHauntingofBlyManor is disappointing so far. That isn’t England, isn’t the ’80s, the fake accents are pointlessly horrible, the writing is clumsy, the brickwork looks polystyrene, and nothing is scary. I’ll keep going, but wtf.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

A third wrote: “Five episodes in and I am so underwhelmed #TheHauntingofBlyManor.”

A fourth joked impatiently: “So, I’m just gonna assume the scary stuff comes after we get a crash course in the history of bonfires. #TheHauntingofBlyManor.”

Well, this wasn't scary but it sure was fun to watch. 🙂 I enjoyed the ending. #TheHauntingofBlyManor — In Terrasen (@HennieBooks) October 9, 2020

only managed one episode before work, but #TheHauntingofBlyManor is disappointing so far – that isn't england, isn't the eighties, the fake accents are pointlessly horrible, the writing is clumsy, the brickwork looks polystyrene, and nothing is scary. i'll keep going, but wtf… — Rosemary's Obi (@_ObiMoo) October 9, 2020

5 episodes in and I am so underwhelmed 😔 #TheHauntingofBlyManor — sehrish ☁️ (@sehrrish_) October 9, 2020

So, I’m just gonna assume the scary stuff comes after we get a crash course in the history of bonfires. #TheHauntingofBlyManor — The Science of Horror (@HorrorLogic101) October 9, 2020

Some Netflix viewers call the series ‘addictive’ and ‘scary’

However, some said they thought it was terrifying.

“Just over here crying over how scary #thehauntingofblymanor is,” said one viewer.

Viewers were expecting much more (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

“On the second episode… I’m not kidding when I say I wish I had someone to watch scary stuff with,” another said, adding: “I need someone to hold my hand.”

Read more: Netflix: Emily in Paris – Who’s in the cast and will there be a season two?

“Watching #TheHauntingofBlyManor… omg this scene scared me,” someone else said, alongside a spooky GIF. “This show is addictive! I couldn’t stop watching it! But it’s scary, gotta cover my eyes to watch it.”

Just over here crying over how scary #thehauntingofblymanor is — Karina (@mskarinalouise) October 9, 2020

watching #TheHauntingofBlyManor … omg this scene scared me. this show is addictive ! i couldn't stop watching it ! but it scary 🙈 gotta cover my eyes to watch it 😂😂@haunting pic.twitter.com/T8nYkLzyQD — 🐍Martha🐍is playing MGSV (@jaguarlucky) October 9, 2020

In The Haunting of Bly Manor, young American woman Dani (Victoria Pedretti) gets a job as a nanny looking after two orphaned children, Miles and Flora (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Bea Smith).

The Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

They live in a beautiful English manor house, where Dani witnesses disturbing supernatural events.

She quickly realises spirits are stalking the kids.

– The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream now on Netflix

Are you a fan of The Haunting series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.