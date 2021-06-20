The Handmaid’s Tail season 4 starts this Sunday (June 20) and the groundbreaking and intense drama is set to wow fans again.

Starring Elisabeth Moss, it’s the tale of a dystopian world where women are enslaved but fight back.

And now series four is upon us. So what can we expect and what’s the lowdown?

Here’s everything you need to know…

*** WARNING – SPOILERS AHEAD **

June survives and is back for series four (Credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes are there in season four of The Handmaid’s Tale?

The first two series of The Handmaid’s Tale – based on the novel by Margaret Atwood – were 13 episodes long.

But for the third and now fourth series it has gone down to 10 episodes.

US audiences have already seen it – it broadcast in American in April and May of this year.

Serena is at the centre of the action with Fred (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s going to happen in season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Obviously, we don’t want to give too much away, but suffice to say the ending to this series is going to shock many.

Back in June last year, the show’s US home channel Hulu released a first-look trailer.

In it, June said: “I can’t rest. My daughter deserves better. We all deserve better.

“Change isn’t going to come easy, this war isn’t going to win itself.”

This is good news for many because June was shot at the end of the third series, presumed dead.

And, the fact that she’s returning for a fourth series suggests that the resistance isn’t totally over.

This series is a battle royale between Fred and June and her colleagues. Look out for June returning to Gilead and something really quite major happening in the final episode.

Joseph Fiennes and other main characters return (Credit: Channel 4)

Who’s in the cast?

As ever, there’s a stunning central performance from former Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss, who plays June/Offred, at the series’ heart and this series she’ll be tested to the limit once again.

Other favourites like Joseph Fiennes as Fred, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena and Madeline Brewer as Janine also return for this fourth series.

Elsewhere, British actor O. T. Fagbenle continues his role as June’s husband, Luke.

O.T. has appeared in The Five and The Interceptor, but get this… he’s set to play Barack Obama in a new US drama series next year.

Will there be a fifth series of The Handmaid’s Tale?

There’s good news for fans of the Handmaids.

In an Instagram announcement back in December 2020, the cast gathered to send fans a special message.

They not only confirmed that production for series four was underway but it had also been recommissioned for a fifth series.

Will June and co make it to Canada? Only time will tell…