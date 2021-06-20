The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 catch-up: What happened in the Channel 4 show?

The Handmaid’s Tale has left viewers gripped since it began in 2017 – but what happened during season 3?

The popular Hulu series, which is based on the 1985 dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, recently aired its fourth season in the US.

And UK fans will be treated to the same on Channel 4 this Sunday (June 20).

Ahead of the upcoming series, here’s a recap on all the past drama in Gilead.

**The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers below**

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 premiered in the UK in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

The Handmaid’s Tale catch-up: What happened during season 3?

The show’s third season mainly focused on Emily’s escape to Canada after taking baby Nichole with her.

The two managed to flee Gilead at the end of season two with the help of commender Lawrence.

Emily – played by Alexis Bledel – gave Nichole over to June’s husband Luke and her best friend Moira.

From there, she ended up living them before reuniting with her own wife and their son, Oliver.

Meanwhile, in Gilead, the Waterfords were desperate to get Nichole back.

After Fred (Joseph Fiennes) pinned the blame on Emily, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) came forward and revealed she let Nichole go.

Serena Waterford fought for baby Nichole to return to Gilead (Credit: YouTube)

She attempted to commit suicide before being stopped by June (Elisabeth Moss).

Serena went on to visit her mother, Pamelia, where she attempted to kill herself again.

However, she had a change of heart and continued to fight for Nichole’s return throughout the season.

The Handmaid’s Tale catch-up: What happened to June?

Meanwhile, June was transferred to the Lawrence household as a Handmaid.

Despite helping Emily, commender Lawrence and June failed to hit it off.

However, unlike traditional Gilead practice, Lawrence did not make June have sex with him.

Aunt Lydia returned in the show’s third season (Credit: YouTube)

Later on in the series, June travelled to Washington with the Waterfords to take part in televised broadcast.

Joined by Aunt Lydia, she was mortified after realising the Handmaids’ lips were permanently held shut with ring piercings.

Furthermore, June briefly met up with her daughter Hannah.

The Handmaid’s Tale catch-up: What happened during the finale?

The finale episode of season three, titled ‘Mayday,’ saw June successfully set out an escape plan from Gilead to Canada.

With the help of Lawrence, June managed to get 52 children, Marthas and Handmaids on to a waiting plane.

However, she didn’t get on the plane herself and was shot by one of Gilead’s guards.

Meanwhile, Moira, Luke and Emily met the plane in Canada.

But what does this mean for June and the remaining Handmaids in season four?

When does season 4 start?

The award-winning drama is due to air on Channel 4.

Catch the highly anticipated episode on Sunday, June 20, at 9pm.

