The Great British Menu: Who is guest judge Thomas Heatherwick?

Legendary designer Thomas Heatherwick is appearing as a guest judge this week, but why is he famous?

Thomas is a guest star on The Great British Menu (Credit: BBC)

Who is Thomas Heatherwick?

Thomas was born in London in 1970.

He got his first degree in 1991, before going on to get a masters in a furniture program at 1994.

He then went on to found Heatherwick Studio in 1994.

Since then he has grown into one of the most recognised designers in the world.

He hasn’t just settled on one area of expertise either. His work ranges from architecture, furniture, fashion, and product design to engineering, transportation design, and urban planning.

Over the last 18 years he’s worked on over 200 projects.

He’s been involved in works including the Olympic Cauldron, the new Routemaster bus and the now-cancelled Garden Bridge in London.

He also designed the controversial Vessel in New York City, which remains one of the most divisive pieces of modern architecture.

Thomas designed The Vessel in New York (Credit: Splash)

Thomas has won numerous awards during his career.

In 2006, he won the Prince Philip Designers Prize.

But it’s not just his design awards that fill up his mantle.

In 2015, GQ Magazine named him as one of the UK’s 50 Best Dressed Men.

Thomas’ approach to design has often been heralded as the reason for his success.

He said previously: “It is more like solving a crime. The answer is there, and your job is to find it.

“So we go off and do bits of research that essentially eliminate suspects from the enquiry.

“And then you follow up leads and gradually narrow down the potential solutions. Ultimately what you’re left with is the answer.”

The Great British Menu is hugely popular with viewers (Credit: BBC)

Is Thomas dating anyone?

For those who liked him on The Great British Menu, you’re in luck! Thomas is currently single.

The designer isn’t married and has never been engaged.

