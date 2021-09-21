The Great British Bake Off: Who is judge Matt Lucas and how much is he worth?

The Great British Bake off is back on TV tonight with Matt Lucas co-hosting for his second time.

The brand new series of the Channel 4 fave will see another batch of contestants enter the tent to pit their culinary skills against each other.

Matt joins fellow judges Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding to decide who will be crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.

Matt is known as one of the UK’s most successful comedians, but what else do we know about him?

Contestant Maggie and co-presenter Matt (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Matt Lucas and how has he built his career?

Matt Lucas first rose to fame as oversized baby George Dawes on Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer’s panel game show Shooting Stars.

Sitting behind the drum kit at the side of the set, the co-hosts would ask each week, ‘what are the scores, George Dawes?’.

He is best known for his work with David Walliams writing and acting out out sketches in Little Britain.

But he has been in showbiz since the age of 18 when he started doing stand-up comedy and was talent-spotted by Bob Mortimer.

One of his characters in stand-up routines was Sir Bernard Chumley, who later made a brief appearance on Little Britain.

He has appeared in a string of hit blockbuster films, playing the parts of Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum in both of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland movies.

He also featured in Bridesmaids alongside close friend Rebel Wilson.

What music videos has he appeared in?

Matt’s clocked up a few hours appearing in videos for some impressive hit songs over the years.

He was in the Damien Hirst-directed video for Blur’s 1990s hit song Country House and Jesusland by Ben Folds in 2005.

The Pet Shop Boys cast Matt and David Walliams as spoof characters in their I’m With Stupid video in 2006.

Matt also appeared in the video for football song Vindaloo, written by Keith Allen, possibly thanks to his connection with Blur bassist Alex James who c0-wrote the music.

Matt Lucas appeared in the 2006 video for I’m With Stupid by the Pet Shop Boys (Credit: YouTube)

Is Matt Lucas married?

Matt, who is openly gay, married Kevin McGee after four years of dating in a civil ceremony in 2006.

Guests included Paul O’Gray, Courtney Love and Sir Elton John.

His smile made my heart soar

TV producer Kevin worked on shows including The Real Little Britain, Comic Relief: Red Nose Night Live 05, Jump Britain and The Morning After Show.

But they divorced just 18 months after marrying.

Tragically, in 2009, Kevin – who struggled with depression – took his own life at his flat in Edinburgh.

On the tenth anniversary of Kevin’s death, Matt paid tribute to him on Instagram.

He wrote alongside a picture: “This is Kevin John McGee, who died ten years ago today.

“I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar.” Matt Lucas is back on Bake Off tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Matt join The Great British Bake Off?

Matt joined The Great British Bake Off last year, replacing Sandi Toksvig.

And his fellow judges gave him a warm welcome.

Noel Fielding said: “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile.”

What is his net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Matt is worth $10million (£7million).

