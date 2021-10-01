The Great British Bake Off star Maggie breaks silence after Paul Hollywood ‘try harder’ criticism

The Great British Bake Off star Maggie has broken her silence after she was reduced to tears because Paul Hollywood criticised her showstopper biscuit construction this week.

Now Maggie, 70, has dropped a cheeky reference about the judge’s comment on social media.

Great British Bake Off: Maggie

Earlier on this week, episode two of The Great British Bake Off showcased high emotion.

The contestants were tasked with baking and constructing a 3D biscuit interpretation of a favourite toy from childhood.

Maggie opted to make a beach playset.

However, her efforts didn’t quite hit the mark both in texture and design.

And, when it came to the judging, Paul said that like a school report, she “could do better”.

A recent convert to Instagram, Maggie let her followers know that she had also joined Twitter.

And she used Paul’s comment as a backdrop for her announcement.

“Taking on board the ‘could try harder’ comments on my showstopper I have decided to take the same approach to my social media! You can now follow me on Twitter!”

She then used the adorable hashtags #Iamontwitter #Twitternewbie #socialmedianewbie.

Maggie and her fans on Twitter

When she gets onto Twitter she’ll find that fans have a lot of love for her.

Following Paul’s comment and her emotional response, they rallied around her.

Some called judge “too harsh” and warned to back off Maggie.

One said: “Ah Maggie, Paul telling her if it was a school report it would read must try harder.

“Just wanted to tell him to leave her alone.”