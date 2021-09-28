The Great British Bake Off rich list: Which contestants have made the most money?

The Great British Bake Off has kick-started plenty of lucrative careers over the years, but which contestant has made the most money?

Recipe book deals, appearances, interviews and Instagram posts can all earn money.

So, who has made the most of their GBBO opportunity? Here’s a count down of the top five.

The Great British Bake Off is back on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off rich list: Kim-Joy Hewlett

Kim-Joy did not win the show in 2018, as she lost out to Rahul Mandel, but that didn’t stop her going for glory.

The former psychological wellbeing practitioner only started baking properly two years before the show.

But she won the Star Baker honour twice and made it to the final.

After taking the runner-up spot she went on to land her own newspaper column, Kim-Joy’s Baking Recipes, in The Guardian.

She also published a book, ‘Baking with Kim-Joy: Cute and creative bakes to make you smile’.

And the lucrative Instagram posts and Youtube channel added to her net worth of an estimated £200,000.

Kim-Joy featured on the The Great British Bake Off in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Edd Kimber

Edd was crowned the winner of the first ever series of The Great British Bake Off in 2010.

The baker went on to publish recipes books Say It With Cake, The Boy Who Bakes, and Patisserie Made Simple.

He also had a column in the Guardian and makes regular TV appearances, including The Alan Titchmarsh show.

Edd regularly writes for a number of magazines such as BBC Good Food, Waitrose magazine and Delicious.

His net worth is estimated to be around £1 million.

The Great British Bake Off rich list: John Whaite

John won GBBO all the way back in 2012 and went on to build a successful cooking career.

Both This Morning and Lorraine offered him cooking slots on a regular basis.

He’s also appeared on Sunday Brunch and Channel 4’s Packed Lunch.

As well as being a regular contributor to a string of food magazines, John has released a total of five cook books to date.

They include top sellers John Whaite Bakes, John Whaite Bakes at Home and Perfect Plates in Five Ingredients.

In 2018, he even opened his own cookery school in Lancashire.

John is estimated to worth around £1.5 million.

John previously appeared on GBBO (Credit: YouTube)

Candice Brown

Candice won GBBO back 2016 and went on to sign up to some lucrative TV shows.

She appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2019.

The following year she appeared on The Great New Year’s Bake Off and Celebrity Mastermind.

Candice, 37, worked for Tom Kerridge briefly in 2018, before taking on the lease of The Green Man pub in Eversolt, Bedfordshire.

The popular still appears on television cooking shows.

Candice is estimated to be worth around £2 million.

Candice Brown proved to be a hit after winning GBBO (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Great British Bake Off’s no.1 earner: Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain is worth an eye-watering £3.7 million, thanks to her Great British Bake Off win in 2015.

As well as being a TV star hosting documentaries and cooking shows, Nadiya has made money as an author.

She published a series of children’s books with recipes, Bake Me A Story, and novels including The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters.

Nadiya, 35, also contributes to a string of magazines including BBC’s Good Food Magazine.

The Great British Bake Off returns on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.

