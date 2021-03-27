The Graham Norton Show viewers expressed concern for Liam Neeson last night after his appearance on the programme.

The Hollywood actor, 68, was on the BBC One talk show on Friday (March 26) evening with his son, Micheál Richardson, 25, to chat about their new film.

Liam Neeson was on The Graham Norton Show with his son (Credit: BBC)

What did The Graham Norton Show viewers say about Liam Neeson?

A number of viewers at home took to Twitter to share their concern for the Taken star.

One asked: “Anyone else worried about Liam Neeson’s hands shaking on @grahnort #GrahamNortonShow?”

Read more: Is Graham Norton married? Who is his partner? Find out about the BBC star’s love life

A second tweeted: “Liam Neeson is shaking like a leaf. Is he ill? #GrahamNortonShow.”

Another said they also noticed and replied: “Hope he is OK.”

Someone else agreed: “I thought the same.”

Liam Neeson is shaking like a leaf. Is he ill?

However, a fifth suggested: “Think it was the camera delay.”

ED! contacted Liam Neeson’s reps for comment.

think it was the camera delay – but he reinsuring that he looks like what i see in the mirror as a 59 year old — Richard Manville (@DickManville) March 26, 2021

I thought the same — valleys_girl_over_the_bridge (@mandylwalker) March 26, 2021

Me too. Hope he is ok — Rhona Hedley (@HedleyRhona) March 26, 2021

Liam and Micheál were on to discuss their new Amazon flick, Made in Italy.

Discussing the plot, Liam said it was “close to the knuckle” following the death of his wife, Micheál’s mum Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

However, even though he felt a “churning” in his stomach at the prospect of working on a project that mirrored the tragic events of his own life so closely, he felt it would be good to work alongside his son.

Liam and his son are in a new film together called Made in Italy (Credit: BBC)

Star’s new film Made in Italy ‘near the knuckle’

The Star Wars actor explained: “We’re a father and son who’ve kind of split apart, I’ve lost my wife, he’s tragically lost his mother, which we can very much relate to.

“And we have to sell this house in Tuscany that belonged to my wife. Because he needs money [to buy back his art gallery]. In the process of selling this dilapidated house, we form a close bond again.”

Host Graham Norton pointed out how much it mirrored Liam’s own life.

Read more: The Graham Norton Show: Ellie Goulding divides viewers with outfit as some call it ‘ridiculous’

Natasha Richardson died in a skiing accident. The star suffered an epidural haematoma after hitting her head while skiing in Quebec.

Liam said: “[The director] sent the script and I remember reading it and thinking, ‘Gosh, this is a bit near the knuckle’. I felt a churning in my gut. But I thought it would be great to do this. And great to do it with my son.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.